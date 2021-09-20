Pornography case | Mumbai court grants bail to Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra on surety of Rs 50,000

A Mumbai court on September 20 granted bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Along with Kundra, his coworker Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail in pornographic movie production case.

This comes after Kundra on September 18 moved a bail application in court claiming that he was being made a "scapegoat" and that there was not a single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of the alleged questionable content.

After that, the accused approached the metropolitan court for bail, saying that the investigation in the case was practically over.

The crime branch, probing the case, had recently filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Kundra and three others in the case pertaining to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Earlier on September 15, the Mumbai Police in its supplementary charge-sheet had also claimed that Kundra was the "main facilitator" in a pornographic content case and he along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways.

As part of nearly 1,500 page charge sheet, actor Shilpa Shetty claimed she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra's activities as she was busy with her work.

Shetty claimed she "did not know what her husband was doing as she was busy with her work", the charge sheet said.

Raj Kundra was arrested July 19 by after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

In the bail, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed that there is not a single iota of evidence till date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'Hotshots' with an offence under law.

As per the probe agency, the Hotshots app was being used by the accused for uploading and streaming obscene content.

The bail plea also said that there is not a single allegation in the entire supplementary charge sheet against the present applicant (Kundra) that he was actively involved in any of the video shootings.

In fact, it is a sole discretion of the individual artists to upload their contents on the app, the plea said.

The contents of the complaint do not disclose any prima-facie offence against Kundra, the application said.

It further claimed that Kundra was falsely implicated in the case. He was not named in the FIR and he has been dragged by the respondent (police), it added.

For the reasons best known to the investigating agencies, he is being made a "scapegoat", it said.

The investigation so far clearly shows that Kundra was not involved in any offence even in a remotest way in creating the alleged "questionable content".

Further, he is not even related to the process of uploading or broadcasting of the alleged questionable content, the bail plea added.

