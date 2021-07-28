MARKET NEWS

Mumbai court denies bail to Raj Kundra in pornography case

The Mumbai Police had reportedly rejected the bail application, stating that evidence could be tampered with if they are let out while the investigation is still on.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested July 19 by the Mumbai police crime branch under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe’s bail pleas were rejected by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on July 28, news agency ANI reported.

Additionally, the judicial custody of both Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe has been extended by the Mumbai court by 14 days.

His bail plea was dismissed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale, India Today reported. The Mumbai Police had reportedly rejected the bail application stating that evidence could be tampered with if they are let out while the investigation is still on. The police further argued that Raj Kundra may attempt to flee the country to avoid prosecution as he is a British national.

Legal view: Raj Kundra’s vulgarity vs porn conundrum

Raj Kundra had on July 23 filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest; he had mentioned in his bail application that he should be let out as he is cooperating completely with the ongoing probe.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 for making, publishing, and distributing pornography. His wife Shilpa Shetty was also grilled by the Mumbai police in connection with the case and has not got a clean chit yet.

According to the Mumbai Police, the money that Raj Kundra earned by producing the pornographic material was used for betting online. The police had stated: “In WhatsApp chats, we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for $1.2 million.”
