Mumbai court cancels NBW against Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Source: ANI

A magistrate court on Tuesday cancelled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by real estate developer Shyamsunder Agrawal on July 22 this year.

The court had earlier this month issued the NBW against Singh in connection with the case.

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is conducting a probe into the case, had earlier sought a non-bailable warrant against the senior IPS officer.

On Tuesday, additional chief metropolitan magistrate R M Nerlikar cancelled the NBW against Singh.

The FIR names Param Bir Singh and seven others, including five police officers.

Agrawal had alleged that based on a "false" case, Param Bir Singh and other police officers extorted money from him at the behest of his former business partner Sanjay Punamia.

Declared absconding by a court here in an extortion case, Singh surfaced in public last Thursday after six months and appeared before the Mumbai crime branch to record his statement.

The Supreme Court has granted him temporary protection from arrest.

On Friday, Singh appeared before Thane police in connection with an extortion case filed against him and some other police officials on the complaint of a local builder.

The IPS officer is facing at least five extortion cases in Maharashtra.