Mumbai Bridge Collapse LIVE updates: Six killed, 34 injured; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Traffic advisory in view of the collapse of the FOB near the Times of India building.

#Traffic is being closed on both bounds between CST junction and JJ flyover.

#Commuters are advised to use the Mahapalika Marg from CST to metro junction and ahead towards Princess Street Flyover/ Crawford Market/ Chakala and Mohammed Ali road.

#Commuters coming from JJ flyover may take a right turn towards Crawford Market/ metro junction/ CST and ahead or take a left turn at Nesbit junction and move further to PD Mellow road/Avatar Singh Bedi Chowk to CST/ Lion Gate, Regal Junction