Mumbai 1993 serial blasts convict Noor Mohammad Khan dies

Noor Mohammad Khan, a close aide of the blasts conspiracy mastermind Tiger Memon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the special TADA court in the case on November 24, 2006.

PTI
March 09, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
Representative Image

Noor Mohammad Khan, a 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts convict, has died at his residence after a prolonged illness, a police official said.

Khan, a close aide of the blasts conspiracy mastermind Tiger Memon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the special TADA court in the case on November 24, 2006.

He died at his home in suburban Khar on Sunday, the official said on Monday. He was buried at the Santacruz burial ground on Monday morning, he said.

A builder by profession, Khan was convicted for storing in his godown 58 bags of the explosive RDX and later disposing them of in the Nagla creek in neighbouring Thane.

At least 257 people were killed after 12 coordinated blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.
PTI
first published: Mar 9, 2021 12:22 pm

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

