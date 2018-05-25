Multiple women accuse Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment

As many as eight women have accused Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour on movie sets, a media report said today.

According to the CNN, a total of 16 people spoke to the news outlet about the 80-year-old actor's alleged acts which range from inappropriate touching to suggestive comments.

While eight said they had experienced harassment or inappropriate behaviour, another eight said they witnessed Freeman's alleged behaviour.

"In all, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman as part of this investigation, eight of whom said they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behaviour by Freeman. Eight said they witnessed Freeman's alleged conduct," the report said.

"These 16 people together described a pattern of inappropriate behaviour by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment," it said.

Freeman issued a brief statement of apology hours after the allegations of sexual misconduct were reported.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent," the statement said.

The veteran actor was bestowed with the Screen Actors Guild's lifetime achievement award for touching upon gender inclusion on Tuesday.

Freeman, who has an SAG Award; two Golden Globes and an Oscar to his credit, had said he was "beyond honoured" to accept the recognition.

Freeman is the latest in a string of Hollywood celebrities and other high-profile public figures accused of sexual misconduct since revelations about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement last year.