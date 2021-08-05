MARKET NEWS

Mulling reopening schools, colleges after Durga Puja vacation later this year: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government is weighing options for reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation in November.

Educational institutions have been closed in the state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"However, nothing has been finalised just yet,” Banerjee told reporters following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB), headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, at the state secretariat.

The economist is in West Bengal to discuss Covid strategies.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #Colleges #coronavirus #Current Affairs #education #India #Mamata Banerjee #schools #west bengal
first published: Aug 5, 2021 07:07 pm

