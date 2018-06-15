App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

MSRTC bus fare hike to come into effect from midnight today

An MSRTC statement said fares were hiked due to unavoidable circumstances resulting out of rising fuel prices and employees' wage bills.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An 18 percent hike in bus fares of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will come into effect from midnight today.

An MSRTC statement said fares were hiked due to unavoidable circumstances resulting out of rising fuel prices and employees' wage bills.

Earlier, on June 6, while announcing the fare hike, state Transport Minister Diwakar Raote had said that MSRTC's expenditure had increased by Rs 460 crore annually due to rising fuel prices.

He had also informed that a recent wage hike for the undertaking's employees had put an additional burden of Rs 4,849 crore on the corporation.

A section of the state-run undertaking's employees had struck work on June 8 demanding an immediate pay hike.

The transport undertaking has around 17,500 buses in its fleet and makes 56,756 trips every day. While it has an annual turnover of around Rs 7,000 crore, it also incurs losses to the tune of Rs 2 crore every day.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 06:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.