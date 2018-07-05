App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

MSP hike step towards doubling farmers' income by 2022: Union Minister

Several provisions had been made in this year's Union Budget in the interest of farmers and youth were being encouraged to take up agriculture in order to stop the migration of villagers to urban areas, Krishna Raj said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Krishna Raj today said the decision to increase Minimum Support Price for various crops, including paddy, was a step towards fulfilling the Union Government's vision of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Addressing a press conference here, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said that work which was not done in 70 years was being completed now by the current government.

"It is for the first time such a significant hike has been made in MSP for paddy and other crops. This hike is part of the efforts being made by the Modi government to double the income of farmers by 2022," she said.

She added that the decision would bring cheer to farmers, whom the minister termed as "annadata" (food providers).

Several provisions had been made in this year's Union Budget in the interest of farmers and youth were being encouraged to take up agriculture in order to stop the migration of villagers to urban areas, Raj said.

She attacked the opposition Congress and said that the party had done nothing for farmers and alleged that it did not have issues to raise.

"The Centre has been fulfilling promises made to farmers and has won their trust," the Union minister added.

The Union government yesterday hiked the minimum support price for paddy by a steep Rs 200 per quintal as it looked to fulfil its poll promise to give farmers 50 per cent more rate than their cost of production.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

