App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

MSP hike could impact retail inflation by 73 bps: SBI report

The SBI report added that historical trends suggest that with no government procurement, market prices have often fallen below MSP due to demand-supply dynamics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The hike in minimum support price (MSP) of 14 summer crops can increase retail inflation by 73 basis points, depending upon the level of procurement, an SBI report said today. The government decision to hike the MSP of 14 kharif crops is a welcome step to address farmer distress in India, SBI said in its 'Ecowrap' report.

The immediate fallout of the announcement is an inflation impact, it added.

Various estimates placed inflation impact between 50-100 bps on Consumer Price Index (CPI), while fiscal impact would be in the range of 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent of GDP.

"However we believe, such estimated inflation impact could just be a statistical artefact and will only transpire if there is procurement by Government," the SBI research report said.

related news

The report further said that it is well known that when the public agency starts procuring the crops at MSP, it ensures a convergence between market prices and MSP and thereby impacting inflation.

"For the statistically minded, our estimate suggests that, post announcement of MSP with 150 percent hike in cost of production, the CPI inflation could increase by 73 bps and this could materialise in one or two quarters but purely subject to procurement by the Government/State Government," it said.

The report added that historical trends suggest that with no government procurement, market prices have often fallen below MSP due to demand-supply dynamics.

For example, in 2017-18 NAFED could procure only 6 percent of overall pulses and oilseed production.

"To make the MSP effective, it is thus absolutely imperative that the Government needs to either procure/ supplement through price differential scheme /PDS," the report said.

It also suggested that farmers should have the right to sell at mandis at MSP and if the market price is less than MSP, the gap between MSP and market price should be reimbursed to the farmer.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.