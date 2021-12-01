MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

MPLADS restored, MPs to get Rs 2 crore for remaining part of 2021-22

"The Government has approved restoration of MPLADS during the remaining part of the financial year 2021-22 with release of MPLADS fund at the rate of Rs 2 crore per Member of Parliament in one instalment,” Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI
December 01, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The government has restored Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the remaining part of 2021-21 with release of Rs 2 crore per Member of Parliament in one installment, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"The Government has approved restoration of MPLADS during the remaining part of the financial year 2021-22 with release of MPLADS fund at the rate of Rs 2 crore per Member of Parliament in one instalment,” Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The minister also told the House that the government has continued MPLADS from 2022-23 to 2025-26, with the annual entitlement of Rs 5 crore per MP as per the extant MPLADS Guidelines, with a total financial outlay of Rs 17,417.00 crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has conducted a Third Party Evaluation of the MPLADS works created during the period from April 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019, in 216 districts across the country, he stated.

The evaluation was conducted by a private agency in 2021 and the agency submitted its final report on August 31, 2021, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme #MPLADS #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 1, 2021 05:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.