    Mother’s Day 2022: How this mom-son pilot duo celebrated on IndiGo flight

    A young IndiGo pilot made a moving speech for his mother on his flight.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Facebook by IndiGo Airlines)

    A pilot with IndiGo Airlines made Mother’s Day special for his mom on flight, presenting her a bouquet and making a short speech in her honour.

    The 24-year-old man said that so far in life, he had flown as a passenger on his mother's flights but it was the first time that she was his passenger.

    "As you all know today is Mother’s Day and I am sure you must be pouring all your love on your mothers. I would also like to make a small homage to my mom," he spoke into the in-flight phone. "Thank you so much mom, for everything you have done for me. And for always being there for me."

    "God bless you son," the pilot's mother said in response.

    The video of their celebration, shared on Facebook by IndiGo Airlines, touched a chord with many social media users. It has over 2 million views on the platform.

    "So sweet..it brings tears to my eyes with the words and expressions you have said for your Mom.," said a user named Soumya Ray. "I would like to wish my Mom a Very Happy Mother's Day.

    Another user said: "Great to see both of you in same flights may God bless you good health and bright future ahead."

    A third person said it must have been a proud and overwhelming moment for the mother. "Just love it. Love for a mother is so beautifully expressed in a unique manner. God bless you," she added.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mother's Day 2022 #mothers day #pilot
    first published: May 9, 2022 01:22 pm
