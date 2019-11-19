Most Admired Men of 2019: Guess who is the only Indian in top 10 list

Here's the list of the 10 most-admired men of 2019, according to YouGov. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 British market research and data analytics firm YouGov has released a list of World's Most Admired Men of 2019. The list has been compiled the views of people in 41 countries – the most ever – with more than 42,000 people being interviewed. Here are the top-10 Most Admired Men of 2019. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Vladimir Putin | President of Russia | Percent share of admiration: 3.7 (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Lionel Messi | Professional footballer, captain of Spanish club Barcelona and Argentina national squad | Percent share of admiration: 3.8 (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Dalai Lama | Buddhist Monk and spiritual leader of Tibet | Percent share of admiration: 4.2 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Professional footballer, captain of the Portugal national team and plays for Italian club Juventus | Percent share of admiration: 4.3 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Narendra Modi | Prime Minister of India | Percent share of admiration: 4.8 (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Jack Ma | Chinese business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba group | Percent share of admiration: 4.9 (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Xi Jinping | President of the People's Republic of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China | Percent share of admiration: 5.1 (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Jackie Chan | Hollywood actor and martial artist, actor, film director, producer, stuntman, and singer | Percent share of admiration: 5.7 (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Barack Obama | Former two-time US President | Percent share of admiration: 9.2 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | Bill Gates | Co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, investor and philanthropist | Percent share of admiration: 9.6 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:44 am