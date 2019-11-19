App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most Admired Men of 2019: Guess who is the only Indian in top 10 list

Here's the list of the 10 most-admired men of 2019, according to YouGov.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The British market research and data analytics firm YouGov have come out with its list of World's Most 2019. The list has been compiled the views of people in 41 countries – the most ever – with more than 42,000 people being interviewed.
British market research and data analytics firm YouGov has released a list of World's Most Admired Men of 2019. The list has been compiled the views of people in 41 countries – the most ever – with more than 42,000 people being interviewed. Here are the top-10 Most Admired Men of 2019. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | Vladimir Putin | President of Russia | Percent share of admiration: 3.7
No 10 | Vladimir Putin | President of Russia | Percent share of admiration: 3.7 (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | Lionel Messi | Professional footballer, captain of Spanish club Barcelona and Argentina national squad | Percent share of admiration: 3.8
No 9 | Lionel Messi | Professional footballer, captain of Spanish club Barcelona and Argentina national squad | Percent share of admiration: 3.8 (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Dalai Lama | Buddhist Monk and spiritual leader of Tibet | Percent share of admiration: 4.2
No 8 | Dalai Lama | Buddhist Monk and spiritual leader of Tibet | Percent share of admiration: 4.2 (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Professional footballer, captain of the Portugal national team and plays for Italian club Juventus | Percent share of admiration: 4.3
No 7 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Professional footballer, captain of the Portugal national team and plays for Italian club Juventus | Percent share of admiration: 4.3 (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Narendra Modi | Prime Minister of India | Percent share of admiration: 4.8
No 6 | Narendra Modi | Prime Minister of India | Percent share of admiration: 4.8 (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Jack Ma | Chinese business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba group | Percent share of admiration: 4.9
No 5 | Jack Ma | Chinese business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba group | Percent share of admiration: 4.9 (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Xi Jinping | President of the People's Republic of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China | Percent share of admiration: 5.1
No 4 | Xi Jinping | President of the People's Republic of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China | Percent share of admiration: 5.1 (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Jackie Chan | Hollywood actor and martial artist, actor, film director, producer, stuntman, and singer | Percent share of admiration: 5.7
No 3 | Jackie Chan | Hollywood actor and martial artist, actor, film director, producer, stuntman, and singer | Percent share of admiration: 5.7 (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Barack Obama | Former two-time US President | Percent share of admiration: 9.2
No 2 | Barack Obama | Former two-time US President | Percent share of admiration: 9.2 (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | Bill Gates | Co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, investor and philanthropist | Percent share of admiration: 9.6
No 1 | Bill Gates | Co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, investor and philanthropist | Percent share of admiration: 9.6 (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:44 am

