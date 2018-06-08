Morphed picture of Pranab Mukherjee giving RSS-style salute goes viral

As Pranab Mukherjee delivered the much-awaited speech at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on June 9, a morphed photograph of the former president wearing a black-RSS cap and giving an RSS-style salute has gone viral on social media.

According to a Times of India report, the image doing rounds is fake as the former president did not wear the RSS-cap nor gave the RSS-salute.

In his speech, Mukherjee hailed RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar "as a great son of Mother India". He stressed that the identity of the country would only dilute if issues such as intolerance and religion are played up.

Nonetheless, the former president's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, took to Twitter to express her anger and accused the BJP/RSS of morphing the image. She said in a tweet, "See, this is exactly what I was fearing and warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks dept is at work in full swing (sic)!"

Meanwhile, RSS issued a statement condemning the circulation of the morphed image of the former president. Manmohan Vaidya the Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS said, "Some divisive political forces have posted a morphed photo of the former president of Bharat, Dr Pranab Mukherjee standing in a prayer position with a folded hand during the recitation of Sangha Prarthana at yesterday's RSS function at Nagpur. These forces initially tried to create an opposition to make Dr Mukherjee refrain from attending this function and now these frustrated forces are indulging in all such dirty tricks to defame RSS. We denounce and strongly condemn the lowly act of these divisive political forces who are deliberately trying to defame RSS."