Advent to buy Encora for $1.5 billion

Advent International is in the process of buying Indian origin IT services company Encora from Warburg Pincus for $1.5 billion, The Economic Times reported.

Warburg owns 80 percent of the company, the rest is held by founder Venu Raghavan and the management.Advent trumped Apax Partners, Blackstone and a European strategic investor to scalp its first tech services buyout in India.Warburg might retain a small stake in the company.

US-based Advent International has $81 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

No consensus yet on the treatment of cryptocurrency

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cryptocurrencies on Saturday underscored the divergence between the government and RBI’s stance toward virtual currencies such as Bitcoin and their trading platforms, The Economic Times reported.

Most stakeholder departments favoured some form of regulation of cryptocurrencies.However, RBI is believed to have reiterated its advocacy of a ban.RBI was citing macroeconomic and financial stability concerns.The government may approach the Advertising Standards Council of India to push for greater disclosures and stricter statutory warnings to accompany ads on virtual currencies or trading platforms.

The wider view is for a middle path with some regulations.

RBI wants tax sops for retail direct scheme investments

The RBI may approach the Centre to secure tax benefits for retail investments in sovereign securities under the Retail Direct Scheme, The Economic Times reported.

The move makes India into an elite club of nations democratising ownership of government debt.About 20,314 accounts to own government securities have already been opened till 9 pm on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme on Friday.Tax exemptions have the potential to attract global fintech companies.Singapore’s BondEvalue has already reached out to local companies and banks to start in Mumbai immediately after the announcement.Bonds globally haven’t been as successful as equities in drawing retail investors.

In India, fixed-income products such as small savings schemes or debt mutual funds offer better returns with similar tax structures.

LIC switching focus to non-par policies; IPO to transform Indian capital market: LIC Chairman

Life Insurance Corporation of India is seeking to change its product mix such that policies rewarding equity investors gain a bigger share of business while helping the state-run behemoth maintain its dominance in a rapidly expanding industry, The Economic Times reported.

That strategy translates to creating insurance policies that are non-participating rather than participating in nature.

The calibrated switch wouldn’t compromise on potential returns to policyholders.

LIC Chairman M R Kumar said: “Our strength has generally been par (participating products) and that is again a strategic call; we have to see how to create value for shareholders by selling more non-par.’’

On IPO: “There are 60 million demat accounts in the country and we have 250 million customers. So, the LIC IPO has the potential to expand the entire capital market. If three or four new customers come and open a demat just for the LIC IPO, they will not stop with only LIC.’’

RBI’s new norms may lead to a surge in NBFC bad loans

The RBI’s plans to tighten NBFC asset classification norms is a new cause of worry for some and the guidelines will come into effect on March 30 next year, The Times of India reported.

The move brings the NBFC classification norms on a par with that of banks.It could result in more non-banking finance companies’ loans being categorised as NPAs and raise provisioning requirements.In a bank, if borrowers default long enough to be classified as an NPA, they will have to repay all due principles and interest that has remained unpaid to shake off the NPA label.

In the case of NBFCs, some of them have been upgrading accounts if the borrower gets back on the repayment schedule and pays past interest.

Digital gold likely to come under the regulatory ambit

The authorities are working to bring digital gold, along with crypto assets, under some regulatory oversight, Mint reported.

The finance ministry, Sebi and the RBI are working on it.An amendment might be introduced in the Union Budget The move is after concerns mount over the unchecked growth in such investments without investor protections that apply to regulated securities.The government plans to address the issues of transparency, outrageous claims and lofty promises made by some companies in unregulated assets to lure investors.

The government may amend the Sebi Act and Securities Contracts Regulation Act to categorise digital gold as a security.

Anarock to raise Rs 1,000 crore to buy proptech firms

Real estate services firm Anarock is planning to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore from private equity funds for potential acquisitions of proptech companies, Mint reported.

The fundraising will be entirely fresh capital.There is no plan to include a secondary share sale in this round.The move is to consolidate the proptech industry by acquiring struggling startups.

The plan is also to buy stakes where the founder is looking for an exit.

It’s likely to be a benign interest rate environment for some time: SBI Chairman

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, in an interview with Business Standard, said that interest rates will remain benign for some time as capacity utilisation remains low.

· October witnessed a definite improvement in economic activity.There is a scope for retail lending.For corporate credit, if the improvement in the CD ratio in October sustains, it will certainly lead to working capital utilisation and revive investment demand, and term loans will be taken.

Expect four to six months for a meaningful credit offtake from the corporate side.

India Inc earnings hit record Rs 2.4 trillion

India’s top listed companies reported their best-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 2.39 trillion in the September quarter of FY22, Business Standard reported.

It is up 46.4 per cent year-on-year.The earnings were driven by a big surge in the profitability of banks, NBFCs & insurance, oil & gas, and metal & mining firms.The combined net profit of these three sectors was up 87 percent YoY to a record high of Rs 1.53 trillion, up from Rs 82,000 crore a year ago and Rs 1.08 trillion in Q1FY22.The companies in these three sectors together accounted for 94 percent of the incremental growth in the overall corporate profits in Q2FY22 over Q1FY21.

However, the combined earnings of the rest of India Inc were up only 5.3 percent YoY in the Q2FY22 to around Rs 85,300 crore, down nearly 10 percent from all-time high earnings recorded in Q3FY21.

We’ll put up factories, improve distribution with our IPO money: Adani Wilmar CEO

Adani Wilmar’s chief executive officer and managing director Angshu Mallick in an interview with Business Standard said that the IPO should be expected soon this year.

The company plans to raise Rs 4,500 crore.From this, outstanding long-term debt raised for investments worth Rs 1,100 crore will be paid off.Rs 1,900 crore has been earmarked for strategic investment, mostly in food, such as rice mills, pulses and other value-added flour, among other things.Another Rs 500 crore will go into acquisition, mostly in food staples because that is where the company intends to build the might now.The firm handled approximately 500,000 tonnes of food staples and three million tonnes of edible oil in FY21.Food staples have grown much faster than oil.