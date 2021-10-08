New Drone policy to push sector turnover to $20 billion by 2030: Scindia

The new drone policy and the production-linked scheme will help push up the drone sector’s turnover to $18-20 billion by 2030, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in an interview with The Economic Times.

It will also fuel the emergence of startups and provide more employment in rural areas.The policy to create opportunities for both hardware and software.India needs millions of drones for the SVAMITVA scheme (being used to map land) in 6.64 lakh villages.

One can get a drone pilot’s licence after 45 days’ training, and get a licence from DGCA in 15 days.

“A pilot could even be a 16-year-old… You are looking at Rs 30,000 bracket per month for a young 16-year-old kid,” Scindia said.

TCS eyes $50-bn US National Institute of Health IT deal

Tata Consultancy Services eyes the $50 billion IT procurement contract floated by the National Institute of Health in the US, The Economic Times reported.

Even winning a part of the deal will boost TCS chances in participating in the US federal tech procurements market.TCS will be competing along with other IT majors such as Capgemini.

TCS second quarter results are expected today.

Coal supplies picking up, more thermal plants can be built if needed: RK Singh

The supply of coal at power plants are picking up alongside the monsoon retreat, says Power and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh in an interview with The Economic Times.

Why it’s important: The crisis started when thermal power stations were operating with coal stocks at low levels due to supplies being hit by rains and the power demand increased.

The government focus now will be on meeting the demand of more than 200 GW expected next summer.“India will not shy away from building more coal-based power plants if needed for energy security.“We have an average four days’ coal stock—I won’t call it a crisis.”

The Minister said since the rains have stopped, coal supplies will pick up and the previous day, 268 rakes were supplied, which is 13-14 days more than the average of 254.

TPG may invest up to $1.5 bn in Tata Motors EV unit

Private equity group TPG is in talks with the Tatas to invest around $1 billion in the electric vehicles division of Tata Motors, The Economic Times reported.

Tata Motors is planning to hive its passenger vehicles unit, including its EV portfolio, to a subsidiary.TPG’s planned investments may go up to $1.5 billion.The valuation of the EV division of Tata Motors is at around $9 billion.

The sovereign wealth funds from the Gulf region and the California Public Retirement System (Calpers) were also tapped for investments.

Air cargo volume sees steady growth

The freight operations of the aviation sector are witnessing a steady growth after the second wave, Mint reported.

The demand for transporting cargo by air is nearing pre-covid levels, outpacing the growth in passenger traffic.Indian airports saw a 29% growth in cargo shipments to 264,510 tonnes in August from a year earlier.It was 289,470 tonnes in August 2019.

The global demand for air cargo rose 7.7% in August from a year earlier.

ICAI unhappy over NFRA move on auditing small companies

The proposal to ease the auditing burden on small businesses has brought out the differences between the two top statutory bodies in the country, Mint reported.

One is alleging that the other body has no jurisdiction over the small businesses.The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said the audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority cannot decide whether small businesses should be audited or not.The root cause is the accounting standard changes for small companies prepared by ICAI and sent to NFRA.

NFRA also brought out a consultation paper on the subject.

Dixon to make Acer laptops in India under PLI scheme

Dixon Technologies has joined hands with Taiwanese PC maker Acer for contract manufacturing of laptops, Business Standard reported.

The plan is initially for the domestic market and then possibly for exports.It’s a big push for the ‘Make in India' plan of the government.Dixon Technologies is India’s largest electronic manufacturing services player.The company will benefit from the PLI scheme.

Dixon to start with the production of 500,000 Acer laptops.

Asset quality back to pre-Covid levels: Axis Bank MD and CEO

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank, in an interview with Business Standard, said that growth remains muted on the wholesale side of the business, the same as others in the industry.

SME growth will be better than the industry. OnOn the large corporate side, the capex cycle has bottomed out.Hope in 12-18 months the cycle will come back and hopefully, that will lead to better credit growth.Asset quality has improved dramatically after June.The second quarter, hopefully, will reflect a more than decent improvement in credit quality for most of the players.In the past, public sector banks and housing finance companies used to lead the festive season competition.Now private sector banks have become aggressive because of the excess liquidity, and low corporate credit demand.Axis Bank’s flagship home loan products continue to do well.

The bank has an exposure to the Srei group but over a period we have reduced it to more than manageable levels.

Right time for demerger as both businesses are growing rapidly: Ajay Piramal

Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, in an interview with Business Standard said that he is optimistic about the Indian economy turning the corner after demerging his businesses.

There was a lot of demand from shareholders, as well as from new investors, about creating a more focused business.Just completed the acquisition of DHFC which has been recently merged with our housing finance business.The group felt this is the right time for demerger, given both businesses are growing rapidly.Demerger will give momentum to both -will give investors an opportunity to invest in either or both in future.At Rs 6,000-crore sales per annum in pharma, we have a respectable sized business that will grow in future.