Buy Now Pay Later m-cap in India is bigger than anywhere else

Lizzie Chapman, the cofounder of ZestMoney in an interview with The Economic Times said that the time for Buy Now Pay Later has arrived in India.

These companies are expected to make more market capitalisation in India than anywhere else in the world.India may be better off than fintech globally in having senior women across companies.

In our outreach, we use the concept of EMIs to explain our product proposition.

Tata Digital plans to extend Esops to all employees to retain talent

Tata Digital is likely to extend Esop to all its employees as part of its growth plans, The Economic Times reported.

The company feels that candidates from the startup community are seeking Esops in their compensation packages.The move is expected to attract and retain good talent from the startup community.

The new team to help Tata Digital set up a more consumer interactive culture led by technology.

Blackstone to seal VFS Deal at over $2.5 bn valuation

Blackstone is finalising its deal to buy VFS Global with a valuation of around $2.5 billion, The Economic Times reported.

This will make Blackstone’s another bet on technology and IT services.This time the US firm is betting on travel and mobility of people after the pandemic.VFS Global is the world’s largest visa outsourcing and technology services specialist.

Blackstone expected to pay $1 billion for 75% of equity of the firm.

Hindustan Zinc charts $1 bn plan to turn green

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is mulling $1 billion investment in five years for growth including going green, reported Mint.

The company is also planning to make its mining operations more environment-friendly, HZL CEO Arun Misra said.The world’s second-largest miner of zinc, lead and silver joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).Zinc should stabilize at around $2,800 a tonne to $3,100 a tonne.

HZL is also planning to set up a fertilizer plant and is in the process of appointing a CEO for the fertilizer business.

“Most of the equipment is run on either diesel or cable power. So, this year, we are trying on two sets of battery-operated equipment.”

“For India Inc to move to net-zero, the government has to work out a favourable policy to help industries to transition.”

Govt to revise coal stock norms to avert crisis

The government is planning to redesign rules and regulations for coal supply and its storage at thermal power plants to avoid a demand-supply mismatch, reported the Business Standard.

Plans to draft a monthly coal supply programme of about 40-million tonnes stock.The current stock at thermal power units stands at 7.3 mt.

Since August, the stock levels at thermal units have come down.

SREI administrator assures job security to employees

The administrator of SREI group appointed by RBI said there would not be any job losses during the transition period, reported the Business Standard.

The administrator also met its senior management to take of the situation.He said the group would restart their business soon and focus on loan recovery.

SREI has a total outstanding debt of Rs 30,000 crore, of which Rs 18,000-20,000 crore is with 15 commercial banks.

Currently, demand is outpacing supply: Naveen Munjal

Hero Electrics Managing Director Naveen Munjal in an interview with Business Standard said that the production-linked incentive scheme by the government makes its intent clear of pushing electric and zero-emission vehicles.

Monitoring is going to happen from the government’s end to make the policy a great success.Prices have dropped due to the FAME subsidy.A number of investors with whom things didn’t work out when the company met them earlier are now chasing us.Currently, demand is outpacing supply.We are expanding manufacturing. By mid-2022, we will have a 500,000-unit capacity, 5x more than what we have now.

Plans to add 1 million units capacity every year for the next five years.

Mega textile parks to attract substantial foreign investment: Textiles Ministry Secretary

Textiles Ministry Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh said in an interview with Business Standard that several States have expressed interest in PM MITRA programmes.

The mega textile parks will attract substantial FDIs10 States said they have over 1,000-acre land for developing a textile park.The SITP scheme was also a success.The State government’s involvement will be much more meaningful with the new scheme.The textile parks could either be greenfield or brownfield.

The Centre to provide 30 per cent of the infrastructure cost up to Rs 5,00 crore as development capital support.

"Rating upgrade may take up to 18 months"

Christian De Guzman, Senior Vice-President, sovereign risk group, Moody’s, said in an interview with Business Standard that better growth potential of the economy and decline in the government debt burden could lead to an upgrade in sovereign ratings.

Baa3 rating continues to incorporate both the prevailing strengths and weaknesses of India’s sovereign credit profile.A sustained decline in the government debt burden along with a concurrent improvement in debt affordability could lead to an upgrade.The stable outlook reflects the view that these triggers will not be met over the next 12-18 months.Stabilisation of the financial system is visible.But there has not been material progress towards the structural weaknesses that keep India’s current rating at Baa3.