A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Prices to go up for auto and gadgets

The prices of cars, two-wheelers, smartphones, laptops, televisions, refrigerators and air-conditioners are set to increase with rise in demand, reported The Economic Times.

The main reason is the input costs.The steel prices have almost doubled and aluminium and copper have gone up 20-25 percent.The semiconductor shortage made chip prices rising 25-75 percent.The freight costs are also going up by around two-three times due to various reasons such as fuel price hike.Electronics items likely to see a price increase of up to 8 percent.The passenger vehicle segment may see a price rise of 1-2 percent.

Cars have seen prices rise by Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

FPIs turn to IPOs as secondary markets become expensive

The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are investing more in primary markets, reported The Economic Times.

FPIs feel valuations of quality stocks in the secondary market is higher and prices are costlier.IPOs are generally 10-35 percent cheaper than the listed ones.FPIs see IPOs at a discounted rate are much more attractive.

FPIs have invested Rs 26,872 crore in the fiscal so far in IPOs.

India top investment and business destination for Japan: MUFG Bank

Shashank Joshi, head – global corporate & investment banking, MUFG Bank India, in an interview with The Economic Times says that India is the top investment and business destination for Japanese corporates.

The target areas for investments are renewables and ESG financing sectors, digital, ESG-related technologies, auto and pharma.Real estate companies are also looking at opportunities to enter the market.Corporate Japan is closely looking at the new economy, like startups or electric vehicles.India has huge market potential, high growth prospects, and favourable demographics.The Indian government is also very focused on improving the ease of doing business.

India is a diversification story with a massive opportunity.

Hotel industry sees revival with rising bookings

The hotel industry is looking up after the lockdown and several Covid-induced restrictions across the country, The Economic Times reported.

Conferences, seminars are also back at several metro hotels across the country.The room rates are going higher as bookings are also seeing a steady rise.Ease of restrictions and increase in air traffic is also contributing to the revival of the sector.

A gradual growth in corporate bookings within pharma, IT & manufacturing sectors are seen.

Govt prepares a 1,000-day plan for a $1-trillion digital economy

With the new team at the top of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), the government has ironed out a 1,000-day agenda targeting $1 trillion digital economies over the next few years, reported The Economic Times.

The plans are afoot to make India the largest connected nation in the world.The main initiative is to simplify rules and regulations that suit technology and social media companies.

The plan is also to bring coherence into digital governance and focus on building India’s high-tech prowess.

Zee-Sony to go for aggressive bidding on IPL rights

The Zee-Sony combine is looking at making an aggressive bid for broadcast rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, reported Mint.

The IPL auction for the next five years is likely to take place in December, which is the highest money-spinning sporting event.The bidding starts upwards of Rs 32,000 crore. In 2017, Star India paid Rs 16,000 crore.In 2008, Sony had got IPL rights for 0-years for Rs 8,200 crore.

The plan may also include a joint bid with Amazon Prime Video for the digital and broadcast rights.

LTI is always looking for capability-based acquisitions: CEO & MD

In an interview with Mint, Sanjay Jalona, CEO and MD of Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) says that this is one of the best demand environments in a very long time the company is witnessing.

LTI saw an exceptional performance in the service line front with cloud and infrastructure services registering a 32 percent year-on-year.Excited about digital, cloud, and data opportunities, which will be the main drivers of technology and business transformation.During the last three years, the total contract value for large deal wins has been more than $1 billion.Banking and insurance segments collectively contribute nearly half of LTI’s business.The great restructuring caused by the pandemic has accelerated several digital trends in these sectors.

LTI is always looking for capability-based acquisitions in the areas of digital, data and cloud.

Govt plans to meet rating agencies on upgrade

The officials from the finance ministry are set to meet executives of global rating agencies next week to pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade for India, the Business Standard reported.

The government wants to showcase the economic recovery after the pandemic for an upgrade.The officials will point out the fiscal position and the rapid improvement after the second wave.Moody’s had cut India’s sovereign rating to the lowest investment grade with a negative outlook on a par with those of Fitch and Standard and Poor’s.