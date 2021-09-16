MARKET NEWS

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.


Govt okays setting up of bad bank

The government has given its consent to set up a bad bank in its cabinet meeting, The Economic Times reports citing sources.

Why it’s important: The bad bank is expected to find a solution to the debt accumulated by banks.
The move will improve credit flow to the economy as the bad debt by banks has constrained the credit flow.

The government will extend guarantees to the bad bank as support.

 

Amazon may replace Cloudtail with Indian vendors

Amazon is planning to replace one of the biggest vendors Cloudtail, reports The Economic Times.

Why it’s important: The arrangement between the two is ending in next May.
Amazon is scouting for local partners as its vendor.

Cloudtail was under a cloud for not following foreign investment rules in India.

Related stories

 

Reforms clearly demonstrate the government’s intent: Telecom Minister

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an interview with The Economic Times said that the latest reforms will change the direction of the telecom sector and make it viable for investors.

What the Minister says: · I certainly see expansion in the sector, technological upgradation, and more innovation as the direct impact of these reforms.
The reforms clearly demonstrate the government’s intent, and this kind of clarity will certainly infuse confidence among investors.
When a telecom operator has already paid for airwaves, there is no need to pay an annual spectrum charge.
The telecom regulator is looking at the pricing aspect of 5G.
Tariffs are a function of demand and supply and it’s for the telcos and the consumers to decide.

"Tariff is not our mandate.”

 

Auto PLI will take care of cost disability fully: Arun Goel

Department of Heavy Industries Secretary Arun Goel in an interview with The Economic Times said that India will be most attractive globally in terms of calculation of profitability.

What the secretary says: · India is now giving an incentive of up to 18 percent.
This will fully address the cost disability.
India will be most attractive globally for investments, in terms of profitability calculation.
Everyone is eligible for the scheme, even the Chinese manufacturers.

The objective is to help the industry bring out the structural change and the PLI scheme will act as a catalyst for the new-age technology.

 

Flipkart plans mega for Big Billion Days

Flipkart is in a full drive to make use of the festival season, reports Mint.

What it plans: The c-comm platform has doubled its storage, fulfilment and supply chain capacities.
It also plans mega sales for its Big Billion Days sale.
It has set up 66 new fulfilment centres in 12 states in more than 10 million sq. ft.

For faster delivery, it has set up around 1,000 new delivery hubs.

 

Zee investors seek more clarity from Invesco

The institutional investors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd want more clarity from the Invesco Fund for its plans, Business Standard reports.

Why it’s important: Some of the large investors looking for continuity at the top.
This is to avoid any unnecessary operational problems in the functioning.

Some of them are happy with the functioning of Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka.

 

Small cities boost NFO mop-up

The new fund offering (NFOs) have got a major fillip from small cities, reports Business Standard.

Why it’s important: The bull market has helped mutual fund houses mobilise record amounts through NFOs.
Apart from the support from the semi-urban and rural areas, a jump in average ticket size and a push by distributors have played a part in mop-up.The online platforms also helped the collections.
Moneycontrol News
#Business #Current Affairs #Daily News #Daily Roundup #India #Morning Scan #newspapers #Top Stories
first published: Sep 16, 2021 07:54 am

