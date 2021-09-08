A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Govt plans package for telecom sector soon

The government is planning to announce a package for the ailing telecom sector some report The Economic Times.

The DoT is looking at a four-year moratorium on most-contentious AGR and spectrum payments.A cut in spectrum usage charge is also proposed.Plans for a slash in bank guarantees are also under consideration.DoT is also mulling to exclude non-telecom items from AGR fees and allowing telecom firs to return unused spectrum.

The package will be a big booster for the cash-strapped sector.

PLI scheme for air-conditioner manufacturers bring in Rs 3,000 crore investments

The production-linked incentive scheme for air-conditioner components manufacturers is expected to attract over Rs 3,000 crore investments, reported The Economic Times.

Around 80 percent of the components are currently imported for AC manufacturing.Voltas, Blue Star, Dixon, GMCC, Amber Enterprises, Panasonic, Lloyd and Hindalco are planning investments.But PLI not extended to finished goods deter investments from some companies as it is only for the components production.

Samsung, LG, Godrej Appliances and Daikin are not so keen on the component-only scheme.

New rules likely for loans above Rs 2,000 crore

The RBI is in talks with banks to rejig its norms for syndicate loans above Rs 2,000 crore, reported The Economic Times.

The plan is for a single-point check for huge syndicated loans.It will bring clarity for various processes and clearances for borrowers.

The move will bring a new regime that is more or less at par with developed financial markets.

Cairn may settle retro tax dispute soon

There is a possibility that Cairn Energy Plc is nearing a settlement for its retro tax dispute with the government of India at the earliest, reported Mint.

The tax settlement will get Cairn refunds of around $1.06 billion.It will also clear the way for the release of the company's assets seized since 2014.

The firm is planning to use the refund to pay dividends, stock buybacks and expansion.

Yes Bank looks for a new board, ownership change at Dish TV

Yes Bank Ltd is looking for a promoter change and a new revamped board in Dish TV for a better management of affairs, reported Mint.

The lender is the biggest shareholder in the satellite-TV provider with a 25.63 percent stake invoking pledged promoter shares.It feels that the company board is not doing its duty in accordance with corporate governance standards.

Dish TV has borrowed Rs 6,500 crore from Yes Bank.

IPO rush increases legal fees by up to 30 percent

The rush in the IPO market has prompted the legal consulting firms to increase their fees up to 30 percent, reported Mint.

The demand for experienced lawyers to handle regulatory legal work has gone up.There is a shortage of experienced hands in the field due to a sudden jump in IPOs.38 companies have hit the primary markets this year raising more than Rs 60,000 crore.

And around 42 more companies are awaiting the necessary nod to hit the market.

New tax portal likely to track trade deals

The income-tax department is planning to come up with a new tax portal that can track trade activities directly, reported the Business Standard.

The new e-filing site will be integrated with the database of stock exchanges.This will keep a close watch on trade transactions, including futures and options.This will, in turn, alert any discrepancies in assessee's disclosures in tax returns using artificial intelligence.