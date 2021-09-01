The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to rejig its surveillance systems due to an increase in the insider trading, reports The Economic Times.

The market regulator observed that the insider traders are getting smarter and using more sophisticated ways to avoid surveillance.The normal practice was insider traders buy and sell shares after getting tips from their people inside the company.To avoid getting noticed, now they use complex derivative strategies.

SEBI now scans all derivative trades and catches any doubtful transactions.

BillDesk co-founder MN Srinivasu said in an interview with The Economic Times that the $4.7 billion Prosus deal provides them access to a large pool of capital to grow the platform and its services robustly.

Founders will stay on to build the right platform for growth.What the deal reflects is that India is such a large opportunity pool for transactions.

Our model has always been to build a sustainable business.

The Tata Group has expressed its anguish in giving Tesla any cut in import duty on electric cars, reports The Times of India.

The leader in the electric car market in India said that the government's likely plan is against FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicle) policy.The FAME promotes localisation and indigenisation of green vehicles in India.

Shailesh Chandra, president of Tata Motors passenger vehicles business unit, said the government should promote local products and components rather than giving sops for imports.

Swiggy in initial talks to acquire hyperlocal delivery service provider Dunzo to expand its businesses, reports Mint.

The possible alliance could support Swiggy to widen its food delivery platform to offer non-food services.

Swiggy is also in talks with several other investors to raise funds that could shoot its valuation to $10-12 billion.

Tesla can bring its cars to India with the Central government giving nod for launching four models, reports Mint.

The names of the four models of the California-based company are not known.But sources indicate that it could be Model 3 and Model 4 variants.

However, there is no clarity yet on providing an import duty cut on electric vehicles as sought by Tesla.

Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Investment Managers, tells Business Standard in an interview that the cost of trading will only increase as the new SEBI rules keep tightening the trading activity.

The new rules will burden the system and increase the cost of funds as well.Either it will increase the leverage, people will borrow to invest and make up for the margin requirement, that is outside the purview of SEBI.This could eventually become a problem. While solving one problem, another bigger problem will likely get created.SEBI is managing one side of the risk, which is to curb speculative activity, the other side (leverage-related risk) will open up.The leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets.

The buy today, sell tomorrow will only increase the cost of funding.

Pramod Agrawal, Chairman of Coal India (CIL), in an interview with Business Standard says the firm's loading progress was hamstrung between mid-July to mid-August due to bad road conditions and acute jams owing to rain and waterlogging.

There have been payment delays and huge dues from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, DVC, NTPC, among others.While there is no debt risk, the CIL is concerned about the mounting dues and have to think of the financial stability of its own coal companies.

CIL is prepared to meet any surge in coal demand from the power sector.

Maruti Suzuki is facing a severe chip shortage and that could slash its vehicle output by 60 per cent, reports Business Standard.

It already cut the production at Gujarat plant.Now, it plans to slash production in Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana.

This will hit the sales during the festive season when people buy cars.

The worries over the hallmarking and unique identification number for jewellery are almost over, reports Business Standard.

This new method has been a bone of contention between the industry and the government.The government has relaxed some of the norms sought by the jewellers.The government said that it will not track the hallmark unique identification numbers.The HUID data need not have to be transferred from the hallmarking centre to jewellery as per norms.This is because the smaller jewellers don’t have the systems to store this data.Preference will be given even to small traders at the hallmarking centre, irrespective of the size or quantity.