COVID-19 curbs at China airports hit component supplies to India

COVID-19 is rising in China and restrictions related to it as well. That has hit electronic component supplies to India as various seaports and airports are closed or under severe restrictions, reports The Economic Times.

This has forced production cuts at various consumer electronics manufacturers in India from 10-30 percent.This will lead to an increase in prices as the festival season in India is on with high demand for such items rising.The freight costs have also jumped by around 40-50 percent.

China is the major supplier with around 60-70 percent of components used in the country's electronic goods.

'Mahindras to focus on creating more “new age digital platforms'

Mahindra Group MD Anish Shah in an interview with The Economic Times the group's performance was “better than expected in the quarter and the company has emerged “much stronger” after the two Covid waves.

The focus is to get business from 5G technologies opportunities and digital platforms.M&M is not planning to copy the strategies of other big companies in acquiring startups and building platforms.

The group is focusing on creating more “new age digital platforms.

'Markets in the process of building a medium-term bull market'

Rahul Chadha, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Global Investments in an interview with The Economic Times said, “We are in the mid-cycle of this market rally.”

The investment cycle is set to pick up which will create more jobs and higher consumption.Markets are in the process of building a medium-term bull market with the liquidity-driven PE expansion rally which has already happened and earnings-led rally.

Markets may go in for near-term correction but overall, it is in a bull market.

Centre reaches out to 17 affected companies to settle retro tax issues

The Centre is in a reconciliatory mode by hinting out 17 companies to settle reto tax cases as early as possible, reports Business Standard.

The government is telling them to settle all legal cases and make use of its announcements.

The government made the move and extended the call to companies such as Cairn Energy, Vodafone, WNS Capital and Earlyguard, a British subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co.

'Accommodative stance is not required now'

Jayanth R Varma, a member of the RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee, in an interview with the Business Standard says the reverse repo needs to go up and the accommodative stance is not required now.

Interest rate closer to 4 percent and sustaining that for a reasonable period is what is important.If we compare the rates of the end of March 2020 with today’s, the rates are significantly lower.Remove some of the accommodation which is no longer needed.

Ultimately the need for higher rates in the future is there but would like to postpone a hike in the repo rate as much as possible.

'RBI can cut excess durable liquidity, and respond as required based on outcomes'

Ashima Goyal, one of the members of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee, who voted for keeping the repo rate unchanged and maintaining an accommodative stance, said in an interview with Business Standard that she doesn’t think there is enough evidence to say that normalisation has started.

RBI can cut excess durable liquidity, and respond as required based on outcomes, even if the stance is accommodative.The normal relationship between the repo and reverse repo can be restored even in an accommodative stance.If we see growth is booming and inflation rising, then you need rate action.

If there is a third wave, growth falls and unemployment is large, then you continue to stay accommodative.

'Financials will be leaders for the next leg of the rally'

Amit Shah, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas, in an interview with Business Standard says that BNP is getting selective in small- and mid-cap stocks, and focus is on quality companies.

No immediate risk seen on the Indian markets in regard to Afghanistan developments.The market is likely to remain range-bound over the near term.Earnings growth fundamentals and an improving demand environment are comforting.Financials will be leaders for the next leg of the rally, as it is one of the few sectors that is still trading at historical mean valuations.

IT, telecom and some consumer discretionary should also do well.

Big investors not ready to give a huge pay hike to executives

Institutional shareholders are not in a mood to give a huge increase in the pay of top executives when salary cuts are happening for other employees, reports Mint.

Boards of several companies such as Eicher, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, and Balkrishna Industries Lt rejected the remuneration proposals.They find it is not advisable in the context of the performance of the companies.

The board also feels that it's inappropriate to go for a pay hike for the top deck when employees are getting a lower salary hike and many of them are losing jobs.

Govt plans to hold talks to bring labour codes

The government is planning to start talks with trade unions for unveiling four labour codes, reports Mint.

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav met trade union leaders as part of the effort.There are several labour issues to settle before any policy changes.Four labour codes on wages, industrial relations, occupational safety and social security are in focus.