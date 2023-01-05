 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Current Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Appellate tribunal declines to stay penalty of Rs 1,337 crore in setback to Google

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has refused to stay the penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore imposed on Google India by the Competition Commission of India. It has directed the company to deposit 10 per cent of the fine with the NCLAT registry. On October 20, the antitrust regulator had fined Google India for abusing its dominant position within the Android mobile operating system. The commission also ordered the company to stop engaging in unfair commercial practices. In response, Google had moved the NCLAT on December 20, challenging the penalty.

Why it’s important: The stage in now set for the search giant to challenge the tribunal’s ruling in the Supreme Court. The outcome of this dispute would show the way Big Tech does business in India.

 

Cabinet approves proposal to spend Rs 19,744 crore on green hydrogen mission

The Union cabinet has approved the national green hydrogen mission, allocating Rs 19,744 crore to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen every year by 2030. The government would provide incentives worth Rs 17,490 crore to produce electrolyzers and green hydrogen for five years, Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for R&D, and Rs 388 crore for other mission components. The ministry of new and renewable energy will formulate rules to implement the components of the scheme.