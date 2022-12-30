 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Current account deficit balloons to record $36.4 in September quarter

India’s current account deficit in the fiscal second quarter rose to its highest since the taper tantrum of 2013 at 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product. The country’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $36.4 billion in the September quarter, up from $18. 2 billion, or 2.2 per cent of the GDP in the fiscal first quarter, Reserve Bank of India data showed. The deficit was at $9.7 billion, or 1.3 per cent of the GDP, a year ago. A deficit in merchandise trade was responsible for the doubling in a quarter.

Why it’s important: Although such a high current account deficit is undesirable, experts said healthy economic underpinnings and robust forex reserves will help India withstand the external imbalances.

 

Net bad loans ratio of India’s commercial banks sinks to a 10-year low

The rise in profitability that helped banks to improve provisions has resulted in net non-performing assets to net advances ratio falling to 1.3 per cent in September 2022, which is the lowest in 10 years, the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report said. Net NPAs were at similar levels back in March 2012. As of end-September, net NPAs of private banks had fallen to 0.8 per cent, as against 1.8 per cent for public sector banks. Gross non-performing assets also continued their downward trend to reach 5 per cent at the end of September to a seven-year low.