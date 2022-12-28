 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Market to remain bullish in 2023 as equities expected to scale new highs

Indian stock markets are expected to scale new peaks in 2023, with the Nifty expected to cross 19,000 points, according to survey by the Economic Times of 33 money managers and analysts at various brokerages. While 42 per cent said they expect the 50-share Nifty to trade between 19,000 and 20,000 next year, 33 per cent said it will cross 20,000. That would mean an increase of between 4.8 and 10.3 per cent. For the Sensex, 55 per cent said they expect a trading range of 65,000-70,000 points in 2023.

Why it’s important: Despite the optimism, the markets could be a rollercoaster rise for investors due to a looming global downturn and high stock valuations. The recent outperformance could also mean they could be underperformers among peers.

Balance sheets of Indian banks expand in double digits after seven years

The health of India’s commercial banks continued to improve in 2021-22, with their balance sheets growing at double digits after a gap of seven years and their asset quality and capital position improving, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report on trend and progress of banking in India. The central bank, however, flagged the issue of slippages from restructured accounts. Banks must ensure due diligence and robust credit appraisal to limit credit risk, it said.

Why it’s important: Profitability is growing in banks as they leave the stress of bad loans behind. Asset quality has improved significantly but they cannot afford to ease up on due diligence.