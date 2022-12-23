 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Prime Minister calls for vigilance against Covid resurgence, suggests masking up

Amid rising cases of Omicron BF.7 variant of Covid in China and other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, stressed on precautionary dose vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable population, and instructed strengthening of surveillance, especially at international airports, genome sequencing and testing at a high-level virtual meeting. He also advised people to wear masks to prevent the spread of infections.

Why it’s important: There has been a significant spike of Covid infections in Asia and the US. India must guard against the spread of the disease in the country raising awareness and ensuring covid-appropriate behavior.

 

Reliance Retail to acquire Metro AG’s India business for Rs 2,850 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures, an arm of Reliance Industries and holding company of the group’s retail businesses, has signed definitive agreements to buy Metro Cash & Carry India, for a cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore. As part of the deal, Reliance will get 31 large format stores in 21 cities, and the realty portfolio of the German wholesaler that includes six store-occupied properties, 3,500 staff and Metro’s 3 million business to business customers, of which some 1 million are frequent buyers. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to be completed by March.