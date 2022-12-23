Prime Minister calls for vigilance against Covid resurgence, suggests masking up

Amid rising cases of Omicron BF.7 variant of Covid in China and other countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, stressed on precautionary dose vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable population, and instructed strengthening of surveillance, especially at international airports, genome sequencing and testing at a high-level virtual meeting. He also advised people to wear masks to prevent the spread of infections.

Why it’s important: There has been a significant spike of Covid infections in Asia and the US. India must guard against the spread of the disease in the country raising awareness and ensuring covid-appropriate behavior.

Reliance Retail to acquire Metro AG’s India business for Rs 2,850 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures, an arm of Reliance Industries and holding company of the group’s retail businesses, has signed definitive agreements to buy Metro Cash & Carry India, for a cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore. As part of the deal, Reliance will get 31 large format stores in 21 cities, and the realty portfolio of the German wholesaler that includes six store-occupied properties, 3,500 staff and Metro’s 3 million business to business customers, of which some 1 million are frequent buyers. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to be completed by March.

Why it’s important: The purchase of Metro’s wholesale business in India will enable Reliance to consolidate its presence in the country’s organized retail market by strengthening the business-to-business trade segment. The acquisition will also result in a significant jump in Reliance’s revenues.

Parliamentary panel suggest tough competition law to rein in Big Tech

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has suggested a slew of measures to rein in Big Tech companies through a digital competition law to regulate anti-competitive practices. Its report has underlined the need for regulations that are cautionary and based on anticipated changes or activity. The government must frame a definition for systemically important digital intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon, among others, that need tighter regulations, it said. The classification could be based on revenues, market capitalization, and the number of active users, the panel recommended.

Why it’s important: India is seeking to ensure a fair, transparent, and contestable digital ecosystem in a field that sees rapid innovations and quick acquisition of market share.

Rural demand in India for fast-moving consumer goods sees early signs of revival

Rural demand for packaged fast-moving consumer goods has begun showing signs of revival after nearly two years of slowdown. November saw rural volumes growing 6-7 per cent compared with 2-3 per cent expansion in the previous two quarters at Parle Products, which crossed $2 billion in annual revenue in 2021-22. Dabur India, which derives 47 per cent of its sales from rural India, has also seen a revival in demand in the past few weeks. Many other FMCG firms have reports such green shoots as well.

Why it’s important: India's villages, which contribute more than 35 per cent to annual FMCG sales, are crucial for revival of the sector that saw demand fall during the pandemic. Good harvests, higher state spending on infrastructure and the wedding season are adding to consumer sentiment in rural areas.

Advent emerges as frontrunner to acquire Suven Pharmaceuticals

Advent International has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Hyderabad-based Suven Pharmaceuticals, edging past Blackstone in a keenly contested race. The promoters own 60 per cent of the company, which has a market value of about Rs 12,279 crore. Advent is negotiating to buy almost 51 per cent of the company from the promoters and launch an open offer for an additional 26 per cent.

Why it’s important: If the acquisition goes through, it will provide Advent a good hold over the contract development and manufacturing operations values chain, a pharma segment that was valued at $177 billion in 2020 due to increased demand for medicines.

Football frenzy sees significant rise of cellphone data use in India

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are likely to report well over 6 per cent sequential growth in mobile data usage levels between October and December on the back of a surge in digital viewership during the just-concluded football World Cup, according to analysts and industry executives. The rise in mobile data consumption during the month-long event was triggered by a combination of 2G to 4G and 4G to 5G upgrades, coupled with a surge in Jio Cinema app downloads.

Why it’s important: Data usage through mobile phones have been rising steadily in India the past few years. Sporting events and the increasing use of cellphone to use streaming services are likely to quicken the pace in the near term.

Government will safeguard India’s image as a significant supplier of generic drugs

There is an attempt to tarnish India’s reputation as the pharmacy of the world, and it is the government’s duty to safeguard India’s image, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said, referring to the controversy over Maiden Pharma’s cough syrup. During the pandemic, India supplied quality and affordable medicines to over 150 nations without any complaint, Mandaviya said.

Why it’s important: India must protect its interests as a big exporter of generic medicines as there have been periodic complaints about manufacturing processes at many of pharma companies. Increased transparency and accountability will help growing order books with disruptions.

Electric vehicle won’t need incentives once market share rise, says Ola’s Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of two-wheeler maker Ola Electric that has taken an early lead in the electric scooter segment, is advocating the end of subsidies for electric vehicles once the share of the zero-emission vehicles exceeds 10 per cent of the overall market. “Today, the EV two-wheeler penetration is 4-5 per cent. I think once it is in double digits, the industry shouldn’t need subsidies,” Aggarwal said in an interview.

Why it’s important: India has ambitious plans in the electric mobility space and has been encouraging adoption of electric vehicles with subsidies. The electric two-wheeler segment may have already crossed an inflexion point and electric four-wheelers are anticipating a surge in demand in the coming years.

Pricing of sovereign green bonds could be measure for private sector fundraise

The pricing of the central government’s sovereign green bonds can act as a benchmark for private sector firms raising funds through rupee bonds for environmental, social, and governance-linked debt, Reserve Bank deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao has said. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech for 2022-23 had announced that the government would issue green bonds as part of its market borrowing plan for the current financial year.

Why it’s important: The green bonds market in India is in its nascent stage with some private firms raising money through them in the past couple of years. Sovereign green bonds to provide an additional impetus to the market.

GAIL’s hunt for LNG to continue for another year as Gazprom turns off tap

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) is concerned that there will be little to no supply of liquefied natural gas from Russia’s Gazprom for at least 12 months. It is preparing to meet the shortfall accordingly. The supply constraints, which have cut off almost 20 per cent of all gas supplies, will continue to persist for some time. The company continues to face a shortfall of 8.5-9 million standard cubic meters per day

Why it’s important: The government has begun talks with Moscow on the issue, but the outcome is uncertain. GAIL has already cut supplies to fertilizer and power plants. A quick resolution is need to ease supply constraints.

