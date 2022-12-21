Market regulator to phase out share buybacks via stock exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will eliminate share buybacks through stock exchanges by April 2025 to create a more equitable process for shareholders. The market regulator will create a separate window on the stock exchanges to conduct buybacks until then. It has also increased the minimum utilization of funds allocated for buybacks through the stock exchange to 75 from 50 per cent.

Why it’s important: The move by SEBI is part of its efforts to tighten regulation and improve corporate governance amid a rise in frauds and underperforming IPO that hurt minority shareholders.

Clutch of firms to raise money through IPOs despite earlier rout of new-age companies

India’s primary market will again gather steam as a slew of companies prepare to launch initial public offerings. Out of the offer documents filed by firms with the markets regulator, 55 have received approval to raise a cumulative Rs 83,481 crore, while 32 looking to raise a total of Rs 54,415 crore are awaiting approval, according to Prime Database.

Some of the large IPOs are Aadhar Housing Finance (Rs 7,300 crore) and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Bharat FIH (Rs 5,000 crore each). The development comes despite underperforming IPOs by new age firms like Nykaa, Zomato and PolicyBazaar.

Why it’s important: The upcoming primary market action is mainly driven by the momentum in the secondary market. Although the markets remain volatile, the proposed IPOs could see increased interest from overseas investors.

Tata Group moves high court to contest Rs 1,500 crore GST claim

The Tata Group has approached the Bombay High Court to contest a Rs 1,500 crore claim by the goods and services tax authorities pertaining to its 2017 settlement of a dispute with NTT Docomo. The claim, made by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, relates to the dispute settlement involving $1.27 billion in payments to the Japanese telecom firm. Tata Sons has challenged the claim of GST liabilities on the payments made, having earlier sought and failed to secure government intervention in the matter.

Why it’s important: The matter to go into a protracted legal battle as the directorate seems intent on pursuing the claim and the conglomerate feels the claim is based on a technicality.

Reserve Bank sees upswing in capital spending cycle, pickup in growth momentum

There are indications of a beginning of an upturn in India’s capital expenditure cycle, which could help improve earnings in the coming quarters and hasten the growth momentum in the country, the Reserve Bank of India has said in its monthly bulletin for December. This is despite concerns over sticky core inflation, said the State of the Economy article in the bulletin, co-authored by deputy governor Michael Patra.

Why it’s important: The encouraging indicators are all there — increased investments in fixed assets, cooling of input cost pressures and robust corporate sales. There could also be a slowing down of policy rate increases globally, which will help in increased capital expenditure.

BigBasket raises Rs 200 million from investors including Tata Digital

Online grocer BigBasket has raised $200 million in new funding that has boosted the valuation of the Tata Digital-owned firm to $3.2 billion. In addition to Tata Digital, which owns 64% in the Bengaluru-based company, Mirae Asset, and Britain’s CDC are among the other investors in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, BigBasket’s parent. The firm’s valuation has now increased by 60 percent compared with the last primary cash infusion.

Why it’s important: The new capital will be used to boost infrastructure and ramp up marketing to expand the core grocery business of BigBasket. The growth outlook for India’s online grocery market is robust and the firm wants to make the most of it.

SpiceJet in talks to settle Rs 2,500 crore in dues to aircraft leasing companies

SpiceJet is proposing to settle the dues of aircraft lessors by turning them into potential investors from creditors. The plan involves a two-step transaction to clear outstanding dues worth Rs 2,500 crore if the lessors agree. The company proposes to first transfer its cargo undertaking to a newly created subsidiary. The unit, SpiceXpress, will then issue compulsorily convertible debentures to the parent. SpiceJet will then offer lessors the option to swap lease payments with the debentures.

Why it’s important: The loss-making SpiceJet has been hitting air pockets in recent times on safety concerns. Its dues to aircraft lessors have also been rising. It remains to be seen where the leasing firms will be interest in becoming investors in the budget airline company.

Loans from non-banking finance companies decline on lower commercial demand

The amount of loans sanctioned by local non-bank lenders in the three months ended 30 September fell from a year earlier due to a drop in demand for commercial loans. Aggregate sanctioned loans fell 3 per cent to Rs 3.7 lakh crore in the September quarter from a year earlier, according to Finance Industry Development Corporation, an industry body. Retail loans to consumers, education, gold and homes saw higher sanctions, while short-, medium- and long-term loans contracted, the data showed.

Why it’s important: This could be a temporary blip as the overall cost of funds of non-bank lenders is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, although interest rates have risen.

Upcoming budget expected to continue boosting energy transition in India

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to unveil initiatives to support India’s energy transition in the upcoming budget, including a Rs 21,650 crore scheme to encourage the setting up of grid-scale battery energy storage systems, Rs 3,765 crore in viability grants, and reduced import duties on parts to build these systems.

There could also be an additional Rs 10,000 crore for states to acquire 26 per cent equity in 14 hydropower projects. The government may offer a 5 per cent interest subvention for new energy efficient technologies and a credit guarantee of 75 per cent of the loan amount.

Why it’s important: India’s energy transition seems to have become integrated with the market system and government incentives will provide it a further boost.

Sundar Pichai says India is shining example by setting up UPI, Aadhaar

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said India is shining example of what it has accomplished with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Aadhaar and India stack. India will be a successful exporter in the digital economy, he predicted. Pichai had earlier said that he often cites UPI as an example to follow in other countries. “Google built Google Pay in India based on the UPI stack. And now we are bringing that to other countries around the world,” he has said.

Why it’s important: The Aadhaar ecosystem provided a big digital push in India. It is since been given a massive boost through UPI, which has become ubiquitous across the country.

Biodiversity emerges as new risk for asset managers after UN frames global policy

Fund managers will soon be forced to factor in biodiversity in their calculations after close to 200 nations agreed to a global biodiversity framework to reverse the mass extinction of plant and animal species. The agreement is a signal the financial community cannot ignore. It should make financial regulators sit up and listen, experts said.

Why it’s important: The global accord will encourage the finance industry to assign a price to natural resources that had previously been treated by bankers and investors as free of cost.