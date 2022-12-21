 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Market regulator to phase out share buybacks via stock exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will eliminate share buybacks through stock exchanges by April 2025 to create a more equitable process for shareholders. The market regulator will create a separate window on the stock exchanges to conduct buybacks until then. It has also increased the minimum utilization of funds allocated for buybacks through the stock exchange to 75 from 50 per cent.

Why it’s important: The move by SEBI is part of its efforts to tighten regulation and improve corporate governance amid a rise in frauds and underperforming IPO that hurt minority shareholders.

Clutch of firms to raise money through IPOs despite earlier rout of new-age companies

India’s primary market will again gather steam as a slew of companies prepare to launch initial public offerings. Out of the offer documents filed by firms with the markets regulator, 55 have received approval to raise a cumulative Rs 83,481 crore, while 32 looking to raise a total of Rs 54,415 crore are awaiting approval, according to Prime Database.

Some of the large IPOs are Aadhar Housing Finance (Rs 7,300 crore) and TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Bharat FIH (Rs 5,000 crore each). The development comes despite underperforming IPOs by new age firms like Nykaa, Zomato and PolicyBazaar.