Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

More weight to manufacturing firms on Nifty after 2022 outperformance

Manufacturing companies have been outperformers on the stock market this year, leading to a rise in their weighting in the 50-share Nifty. FMCG, automobile, pharmaceuticals, metals, cement, and agrochemicals firms now account for 25.43 per cent of the Nifty, up 0.88 percentage points from 24.55 per cent at the end of December last year and a record low of 23.1 per cent at the end of 2020. The manufacturing sector is now dominated by FMCG firms, accounting for 45 per cent of the combined market cap of all manufacturing firms on the index.

Why it’s important: Despite their outperformance this year, manufacturers have been laggards in the long term on the bourses, seeing a steady decline in their weight on the indices. Strong sales in auto and FMCG companies led to this good performance.

 

No change likely in rail passenger and cargo fares in upcoming budget

The budget proposals for the Indian Railways may keep passenger fares and freight rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive year. These rates have not been revised through the budget since 2014. In December 2019, the railways raised passenger fares by as much as 4 paise per km after almost five years, but that happened outside the budget. There have not been any regular fare changes since then.