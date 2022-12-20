More weight to manufacturing firms on Nifty after 2022 outperformance

Manufacturing companies have been outperformers on the stock market this year, leading to a rise in their weighting in the 50-share Nifty. FMCG, automobile, pharmaceuticals, metals, cement, and agrochemicals firms now account for 25.43 per cent of the Nifty, up 0.88 percentage points from 24.55 per cent at the end of December last year and a record low of 23.1 per cent at the end of 2020. The manufacturing sector is now dominated by FMCG firms, accounting for 45 per cent of the combined market cap of all manufacturing firms on the index.

Why it’s important: Despite their outperformance this year, manufacturers have been laggards in the long term on the bourses, seeing a steady decline in their weight on the indices. Strong sales in auto and FMCG companies led to this good performance.

No change likely in rail passenger and cargo fares in upcoming budget

The budget proposals for the Indian Railways may keep passenger fares and freight rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive year. These rates have not been revised through the budget since 2014. In December 2019, the railways raised passenger fares by as much as 4 paise per km after almost five years, but that happened outside the budget. There have not been any regular fare changes since then.

Why it’s important: The unchanged fares would offer relief to customers fighting high inflation but will force the national transporter to rely more on government support and extra-budgetary measures to fund capital spending.

Sundar Pichai bats for responsible regulation and stable legal framework for tech

Technology needs responsible regulation while governments place safeguards for their citizens, according to Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google and its parent Alphabet. “It is important to make sure you are balancing, putting in safeguards for people, you are creating an innovative framework so that companies can innovate on top of certainty in the legal framework,” he said during his firm’s flagship Google for India event.

Why it’s important: Stringent provisions on data privacy and localization have been discussed by Indian policymakers in the past few years that have made tech giants fear increased cost of compliance. A stable regulatory framework, however, would cool these concerns.

Long-tern trends remain positive for Tata Consultancy despite short term hitches

Tata Consultancy Services is set to double revenues to $50 billion by 2030 but could see an impact of a combination of the interest rate tightening by the US Federal Reserve and a volatile geopolitical scenario in 2023, CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan has said in an interview. The long-term growth story is intact and 2023 will be a balanced year after two years of very strong growth, Gopinathan said.

Why it’s important: The pandemic years saw heady growth in India’s software services companies. That expansion is now moderating in the face of a looming economic recession in the West.

Metro AG global chief says advanced discussions on its India business, hinting at exit

Metro AG global CEO Steffen Greubel has said the company is at an advanced level of discussions on its India business. “We are very advanced in the process regarding India and are at a certain maturity level in the process,” Greubel said in response to analyst questions on whether he is looking at a possible withdrawal from India. “We are very deep in the (sale) process in India,” he said while announcing annual earnings.

Why it’s important: Metro AG, which operates wholesale shops in India, has been looking for buyers for a while now. Its global CEO has hinted for the first time that it is looking at an exit from the country soon.

Burman family looking to sell stake worth Rs 820 crore in Dabur India

Promoters of Dabur India may sell a small stake valued at Rs 820 crore in the packaged goods company through a block deal. The transaction is expected to take place at a 4 per cent discount to the stock’s Monday closing price of Rs 588.65, which implies a price of Rs 565 apiece. The transaction will see the Burman family offload around 0.78 per cent of their stake in the company, which is valued at Rs 1.04 lakh crore. They own 67.24 per cent of Dabur and the rest is with the public, including 20.24 per cent held by overseas investors.

Why it’s important: It’s not immediately clear why the promoter Burman family is offloading the stake. The stock is currently at its 52-week high.

Government says staff cannot moonlight against their employer’s interests

The central government has said staff can’t take on work that’s against the interests of their employers in addition to their jobs. “As per the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, a workman shall not at any time work against the interest of the industrial establishment in which he is employed and shall not take any employment in addition to his job in the establishment, which may adversely affect the interest of his employer,” junior labor minister Rameswar Teli said in a written reply in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Why it’s important: There has been an intense debate over moonlighting in India’s tech industry. IT major Wipro recently fired 300 employees on that count while some other firms have been more tolerant.

Government to issue rules to help recover taxes due from insolvent companies

The central government will issue a circular to help recovery of tax dues from companies undergoing insolvency that may require new buyers to settle agreed tax claims when a resolution package is approved. The revenue department will discuss the changes with the corporate affairs ministry that administers the bankruptcy code. The issue was discussed at the GST Council last week.

Why it’s important: More clarity was required regarding the treatment of statutory dues under the bankruptcy code and the move follows a Supreme Court judgement in the matter.

Fifty-four firms breach Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalization despite muted Sensex performance

Companies with more than Rs 1 trillion market capitalization have gone up by five in 2022, despite the muted gains in the benchmark Sensex. There are now 54 companies with market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore or more, up from 49 at the end of 2021. They include Bajaj Auto, Siemens, Britannia, and Ambuja Cements, among others.

Why it’s important: Although equity markets were volatile through 2022, India managed to fend off a big correction despite record outflows due to domestic liquidity support and better economic prospects.

Jio Cinema comes up on top during football world cup

Viacom18 Sports’ strategy to offer the FIFA World Cup free to all telecom subscribers have paid high dividends as the digital viewership of the football event has surpassed TV viewership for the first time in India. The final between Argentina and France on December 18 attracted 11 million users on Jio Cinema.

In addition to the big win for Jio Cinema, the experience shows how mobile phones may become the dominant viewership platform at the cost of television.