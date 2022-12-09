 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Bharatiya Janata Party smashes record in Gujarat, Congress wins in Himachal

The Bharatiya Janata Party has returned to power for the record seventh term in Gujarat with the highest tally yet of 156 seats in the state legislative assembly. The Congress scripted a win in Himachal Pradesh by winning 40 of 68 seats. The Himalayan state maintained its tradition of ousting the incumbent party in every state election. The BJP’s seventh win in Gujarat equaled the Left Front’s similar dominance in West Bengal. The Aam Aadmi Party failed to make a dent in the state but swept to victory in the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls.

Why it’s important: The BJP’s Hindutva and development agenda continues to hold sway in the western state. By winning a few seats there, the Aam Aadmi has emerged as the ninth national party in the country.

 

Revised telecom draft bill to offer clarity on OTT apps and DTH services

The department of telecommunications will probably a revised draft of the telecommunications bill in less than a month to address issues raised by the information and broadcasting ministry and others around regulating content of over-the-top apps and broadcasting services such as direct-to-home. The revised draft would clearly state that its aim is to regulate only communication apps that give the same services as telecom operators, officials said. It will remove ambiguity on the category of apps that DoT will regulate.