Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Bankers expect a smaller rate hike of 35 basis points or less this week

There is likely to be a smaller interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India this week, bankers said. Nine out of 10 banks polled by Economic Times expect the central bank to hike rates by 0.35 of a percentage point or less at the December 5-7 meeting of the monetary policy committee. Five of nine bankers predicted a rate increase of 35 basis points, while two expected it will be in a range of 25-35 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. Only one banker expected half a percentage point increase.

Why it’s important: The persistently high inflation in home and abroad seem to be cooling. Combined with the indications of a slower rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and concerns over a global economic slowdown may lead to the Reserve Bank slowing the pace of interest rate hikes.

#2. Finance ministry nixes tax benefits to SEZs under proposed DESH Bill

The finance ministry has turned down the commerce ministry’s proposal to provide tax incentives to units set up in special economic zones as part of the Development of Enterprises and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, 2022, saying that it will create havoc for factories outside such zones. The commerce department should do whatever it takes to make the scheme beneficial to encourage these units, but tax incentives should be kept out of the scheme, a finance ministry official said.

Why it’s important: Tax incentives under the DESH scheme should be examined carefully because the objective is to make these unit more competitive in the overseas markets and not within India.