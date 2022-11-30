 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Tata Group, Singapore Airlines agree to merge Air India and Vistara

The Tata group will merge Air India and Vistara, with partner Singapore Airlines holding 25.1 per cent of the merged entity, creating India’s second biggest airline firm. Singapore Airlines, which owns 49 per cent of Vistara, will get a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged carrier for a payment of Rs 2,058.5 crore in cash, according to an exchange filing. The Tata group will own the remaining 74.9 per cent. The merger could take effect by March next year.

Why it’s important: The plan to merge the two airlines to achieve economies of scale has been on the cards for a while. The merged carrier could potentially challenge market leader IndiGo.

 

Adani Properties wins rights to redevelop Dharavi slum in Mumbai

Adani Properties has won the rights to redevelop the Dharavi slum on 600 acres in Mumbai. The firm made the highest bid of Rs 5,069 crore against the stipulated minimum investment of Rs 1,600 crore that the lead partner of the special purpose vehicle was expected to garner. The Maharashtra government had floated fresh global tenders in October. DLF and Mumbai-based Shree Naman Developers had also made bids, while the pre-bid meeting was attended by eight entities, including overseas entities.