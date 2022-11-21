 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Government may not provide personal tax rebates in 2023-24 budget

People hoping for personal tax incentives in the 2023-24 budget could be disappointed because the central government, confident of robust consumption and private investment growth, may avoid any steps that could hinder the central bank’s battle against high inflation. The finance ministry could draw its optimism about economic growth and revival in private investment from the healthy credit offtake and positive feedback from small businesses at a time global businesses are eyeing alternatives to China.

Why it’s important: Rebates in personal income tax is seen as a measure to boost consumption. But that may not happen as credit offtake remains robust, giving the Reserve Bank headroom to tame inflation.

 

Climate negotiators decide on loss and damage fund, questions over details

Extended negotiations during the 27th Conference of the Parties at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt have resulted in a landmark decision to create a loss and damage fund for the first time to compensate vulnerable nations for harm caused by climate change. Finer details of the fund need to be worked out, experts said, particularly on how the funding will work. There was, however, little progress on other key issues, such as India’s call for phasing down all fossil fuels, and not just coal.