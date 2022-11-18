 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Nov 18, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Reserve Bank estimated to have bought $8 billion from market in less than a month

The Reserve Bank of India may have bought more than $8 billion from the market in less than a month, boosting its foreign currency stockpile and enhancing rupee liquidity by as much as Rs 67,000 crore since the Diwali week. India’s forex reserves, which fell by about $100 billion since February, have begun climbing. Reserves rose fastest in more than 14 months to October 28. Indications are that after some contraction in the next seven days, they have risen again in the week to November 11.

Why it’s important: The central bank’s strategy to buy dollars is helping The Reserve Bank ease domestic liquidity, leading to a greater degree of comfort on short-term interest rates after they had risen over concerns of tighter money supply.

 

Share of financial services in corporate profits hits record high of 41.5 per cent in second quarter

The financial services sector, including banks, continued to prosper even as the rest of corporate India faces earnings headwinds from higher commodity prices and rising inflation. The share of banks, financial services, insurance, and stockbroking in overall corporate profits reached a record high of 41.5 per cent during the September quarter, nearly double its historical 10-year average share of 21.8 per cent, excluding the June 2020 quarter, when the share of BFSI jumped to nearly 60 per cent because other sectors saw a sharp fall in profits or reported loss following lockdowns during the pandemic.