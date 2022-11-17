 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Corporate borrowing rise in India, ending deleveraging cycle

The deleveraging cycle of corporate balance sheets that started after the breakout of Covid-19 ended in the first half of 2022-23 as companies stepped up borrowings, worsening their financial ratios. The combined gross borrowings of 760 companies, excluding banking, finance, insurance, and stockbroking firms, were up 12.2 per cent on an annualized basis in the six months to September, growing at the fastest pace in three years. Combined operating profit was down 0.4 per cent, interest expenses were up 12.5 per cent, and net profit was down 10 per cent in the period.

Why it’s important: Poor profitability and incremental borrowing in the first half of 2022-23 has led to a deterioration of financial ratios for Indian firms. The interest coverage ratio has declined to 6.1x, indicating a decline in their ability to service debts.

 

Central government may breach Rs 16.6 lakh crore budget borrowing goal

The Centre will likely meet its 6.4 per cent fiscal deficit target for 2022-23, or even narrow it marginally, but the gap between receipts and spending met through borrowing is expected to overshoot the Rs 16.6 lakh crore budget estimate. It might have to rely on small savings and cutting spending on some heads to meet the extra expenditure. The finance ministry will likely seek a parliamentary nod for spending more than the originally planned Rs 39.4 lakh crore in the current financial year due to a surge in food and fertilizer subsidies. The supplementary demand is likely to be moved in the winter session of Parliament.