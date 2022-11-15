 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Nov 15, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

#1. India’s retail inflation drops to three-month low of 6.77 per cent

Retail inflation in India eased to a three-month low at 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in September because food prices softened significantly. Food inflation eased to 7.01 per cent from 8.6 per cent in September due to a decline in prices of vegetables, fruit, pulses, and edible oil, data released by the National Statistical Office showed. Services inflation, which includes health, education, transport and communication, recreation, and personal care, eased to a 29-month low at 5.9 per cent. Why it’s important: The easing in price pressures may turn the Reserve Bank of India less hawkish when it meets next month, although a pause in the ongoing interest rate hike cycle is unlikely.

 

#2. Five banks chosen to work on retail pilot project on digital rupee

A shortlist of five banks, which includes State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank, have been roped in by the Reserve Bank of India to work on the retail pilot project of the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The central bank is mulling whether retail CBDC should be interoperable with the current digital payments system, or whether a new framework should be built. The pilot for the retail digital rupee is expected to go live soon. Why it’s important: Unlike the use of the sovereign-backed digital in the wholesale market, the full-fledged rollout of the retail CBDC has the potential to change the way we make payments. The central bank is said to be weighing anonymity for small-value retail payments up to Rs 50,000, replacing cash.

 

#3. Rupee might settle to a new normal of 80-83 to a dollar

The rupee could be settling in a new normal of 80 to 83 to the dollar, as high energy prices and shifting foreign portfolio flows in the short term exert pressure on the exchange rate. Despite the local currency recovering from a record low of 83 to a dollar in October, it may find it difficult to sustain levels below 80, industry executives and analysts said. Why it’s important: The dollar is not expected to weaken further in relation to the rupee, keeping it above 80. The volatility in the exchange rate is expected to persist.

 