#1. India’s retail inflation drops to three-month low of 6.77 per cent

Retail inflation in India eased to a three-month low at 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in September because food prices softened significantly. Food inflation eased to 7.01 per cent from 8.6 per cent in September due to a decline in prices of vegetables, fruit, pulses, and edible oil, data released by the National Statistical Office showed. Services inflation, which includes health, education, transport and communication, recreation, and personal care, eased to a 29-month low at 5.9 per cent. Why it’s important: The easing in price pressures may turn the Reserve Bank of India less hawkish when it meets next month, although a pause in the ongoing interest rate hike cycle is unlikely.

#2. Five banks chosen to work on retail pilot project on digital rupee

A shortlist of five banks, which includes State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and HDFC Bank, have been roped in by the Reserve Bank of India to work on the retail pilot project of the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The central bank is mulling whether retail CBDC should be interoperable with the current digital payments system, or whether a new framework should be built. The pilot for the retail digital rupee is expected to go live soon. Why it’s important: Unlike the use of the sovereign-backed digital in the wholesale market, the full-fledged rollout of the retail CBDC has the potential to change the way we make payments. The central bank is said to be weighing anonymity for small-value retail payments up to Rs 50,000, replacing cash.

#3. Rupee might settle to a new normal of 80-83 to a dollar

The rupee could be settling in a new normal of 80 to 83 to the dollar, as high energy prices and shifting foreign portfolio flows in the short term exert pressure on the exchange rate. Despite the local currency recovering from a record low of 83 to a dollar in October, it may find it difficult to sustain levels below 80, industry executives and analysts said. Why it’s important: The dollar is not expected to weaken further in relation to the rupee, keeping it above 80. The volatility in the exchange rate is expected to persist.

#4. Wholesale price inflation drops to single digit for the first time in 18 months India’s the Wholesale Price Index released by the industry department showed wholesale inflation slipped into the single digits for the first time in 18 months at 8.4 per cent in October. A decline in inflation in mineral oils, basic metals, and textiles and non-metallic mineral products helped ease price pressures. Wholesale inflation in food articles in October was 8.3 per cent, against 11 per cent in the preceding month. Wholesale manufactured products inflation in October dropped to 4.4 per cent from 12.9 per cent a year ago. Fuel and power inflation eased to 23.2 per cent from 38.6 per cent in October 2021. Why it’s important: Easing food prices and the base effect is expected to further soften price pressures. Although it will not prevent the Reserve Bank to raise policy rates higher, the stance would be less hawkish. #5. Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta group puts Electrosteel on the block Four years after buying Electrosteel to enter the steel industry, the Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group has decided to sell the business to focus on its core mining and industrial businesses and deleverage the balance sheet, which had a debt of $11.7 billion at the end of March. The group has approached steelmakers like ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Tata Steel, JSW and Jindal Steel and Power, and a select group of financial investors. Why it’s important: Vedanta wanted the acquisition to complement its iron ore business because a vertical integration of steel manufacturing had the potential to lead to significant efficiencies. That doesn’t seem to have worked. #6. Worries about crypto assets in emerging economies to get G20 attention

Many developing countries differ from wealthy nations over legitimizing cryptocurrencies globally as a payment alternative because its cryptic and borderless nature could decimate sovereign currencies in favor of the dollar. This could emerge as a possible talking points at the G20 summit. The concern is shared globally and is among the key issues to be discussed at the G20, particularly under the Indian presidency. Why it’s important: Cryptocurrencies follow a decentralized architecture, making their trading hard to control across national jurisdictions. Much of the control is exercised by exchanges, which are distributed across the world. #7. Market regulator to soon test confidential filing of IPO documents The Securities and Exchange Board of India has plans to allow firms taking the confidential pre-filing route for their initial public offerings to market their issues to institutional investors to gauge demand and arrive at a fair pricing. This follows industry feedback, seeking more flexibility over information flow. Earlier, it was thought that firms would only inform the regulator and stock exchanges under the confidential filing mechanism. The final framework is expected to include a test the water clause. Why it’s important: The clause to enable testing the waters is expected to help companies to find a reasonable price for their IPO by talking to big investors before taking the proposal to the public. #8. Dish TV attracts large investors after Jawahar Goel exits board

Top investors, including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s family office, are betting on Dish TV India after chairman Jawahar Goel stepped down from the board in September. Family members of Amal Parikh, founder of Mumbai-based Ohm Stock Broker have picked a 0.65 per cent stake, according to a private list of the 100 largest shareholders of the company. Another investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, has a 1.36 per cent stake at the end of the latest quarter. Alchemy Cap has built a 0.54 per cent stake. Among foreign investors, Dimensional Fund Advisors has a 0.42 per cent stake. Why it’s important: The latest purchases indicate that retail investors are offloading shares in India’s third-largest satellite TV provider that are being picked up by institutional investors. #9. India submits its long-term net zero strategy at UN climate summit in Egypt

India has submitted to the United Nations its strategy to achieve zero carbon emission by 2070, taking a multipronged approach that it said will cost trillions of dollars, and needed climate finance by wealthier countries. The Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy was submitted to the UNFCCC at its 27th meeting being held in Sharm El Sheik in easter Egypt. The strategy rests on the key elements of the National Hydrogen Mission, which aims to make India a green hydrogen hub, increasing electrolyzer manufacturing, and a three-fold increase in nuclear capacity by 2032. Why it’s important: India has joined a select list of nations to have submitted a long-term strategy to arrest emissions and work towards decarbonization. It will give it additional leverage in global negotiations. #10. Market regulator approves Adani’s open offer for 26 per cent additional NDTV stake

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the Adani group's open offer for 26 per cent additional stake in New Delhi Television. The group had extended the open offer timeline last week to December 5. It delayed since the regulator had not given approval to the open offer of Rs 492.81 crore. The offer price of Rs 294 a share is at a 24 per cent discount to NDTV's closing price of Rs 365.85 on Monday. Why it’s important: NDTV’s stock price has risen nearly 22 per cent after the Adani group unveiled plans to acquire a 29.18 per cent stake in the news network.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE