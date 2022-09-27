Market mayhem continues for fourth day, rupee sinks to new low

Domestic stocks tumbled for a fourth consecutive session as the rout in global markets continued. The Sensex shed 953 points, or 1.6 percent, to end the session at 57,145, the lowest close since July 27. It has lost 4.3 percent in the past four trading sessions. The Nifty closed above its key support level at 17,016 points. The rupee sank to a fresh low of 81.62 to a dollar, while the yield on 10-year government security shot up to 7.36 percent.

Why it’s important: Aggressive rate hikes by central banks across the world have sparked fears about a global economic recession and the markets are reacting to it. India’s volatility index has surged, indicating further market turbulence.

Reserve Bank sells fewer dollars despite rupee plummeting to a new bottom

The Reserve Bank of India sold fewer dollars in the spot market than it did last week despite the rupee breaching 81.50 to a dollar to hit fresh lifetime lows, underscoring the diminishing utility of aggressive interventions. As a stronger dollar wiped out Rs 11 lakh crore of investor wealth in two days, the Reserve Bank tapped the spot, futures, and overseas derivative markets to minimise the pace of depreciation in the local currency.

Why it’s important: It is now clear that the Reserve Bank will intervene only to smoothen volatility and take off the speculative froth from the currency markets.

Tata, Singapore Airlines may form joint venture to merge Air India and Vistara

The Tata group and Singapore Airlines are working on merging their airline businesses Air India and Vistara and housing them under a new joint venture. The two companies plan to merge Tata SIA Airlines, their joint venture that operates Vistara, and Air India, which Tata group acquired last year. Air India and Vistara will be held under a new joint venture, in which Singapore Airlines may hold a minority stake of up to 25 percent.

Why it’s important: The merger will be aimed at optimising resources to challenge industry leader IndiGo. It is also part of the larger Tata group strategy of consolidation to save costs.

Survey finds average pay hike of 10.4% likely in 2023

Indian companies are gearing up to boost salaries by 10.4 percent in 2023, according to a new survey, although economic growth appears to be moderating and high inflation is squeezing profitability. Salaries are expected to increase by double-digits for the second straight year in 2023, nearly matching the current year’s 10.6 percent actual increase, consulting firm Aon said in its 28th Salary Increase Survey.

Why it’s important: Employers setting aside higher funds for wage hikes in 2023 indicate they are confident of overcoming the economic growth and inflation challenges. It also indicates wage inflation, particularly in sectors such as information technology.

Online grocer BigBasket looking to raise $200 million at a valuation of up to $3.5 billion

BigBasket has begun the process for a new round of funding that is likely to value the firm owned by Tata Digital at $3-3. 5 billion. BigBasket's latest financing is likely to come from Tata Digital and existing shareholders. The size of the round is likely to be in the range of $200 million or more. Holding company Supermarket Grocery, of which Tata owns 62 percent, filed documents with the registrar of companies about plans to increase the authorised share capital of the firm, an indication of fresh cash infusion.

Why it’s important: BigBasket has been expanding core offerings steadily while venturing into quick commerce. It is also likely to go for an initial public offering within two years.

Brookfield in discussions with Greenko to invest $1 billion

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks with Greenko to invest at least $1 billion in the company, as the Hyderabad-based clean energy firm doubles down on providing energy solutions. The partnership with Brookfield, a long-term owner, operator, and developer of infrastructure assets, will help in decarbonising initiatives that both firms have launched. Greenko’s initiatives include pumped hydropower storage infrastructure, green hydrogen for industrial use and ammonia, as well as a cloud-based energy platform.

Why it’s important: The funds infusion will make Greenko the second-highest valued renewables company after Adani Green Energy. It will provide long-term growth capital as the company is investing in several mega pumped storage projects in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Top five states account for most of the formal jobs after the pandemic

Of the 12.2 million jobs India has added in the formal sector in 2021-22, according to the Employee Provident Fund Organization data, 40 percent, or 5 million, were in the wealthiest five states with the highest per capita income, which include Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Telangana, and Gujarat. The net addition for the poorest five states of Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar was just 1.06 million, or 8.7 percent.

Why it’s important: The number of new jobs in the formal sector underscore the trend of widening inequality between the richest and poorest five state. India’s economic recovery after the pandemic remains uneven and is likely to continue to be so.

Apple starts assembling iPhone 14 in India 10 days after launch

Apple Inc has announced that it has started assembling its latest iPhone 14 series at the Foxconn factory in Tamil Nadu. The company has thus achieved a significant milestone by narrowing the gap between the days of the phones’ global launch on September 7 and their availability in stores from September 16, and the start of their assembly in India.

Why it’s important: By making iPhone 14 in India, Apple can pass on a significant portion of cost savings to the customer by lowering prices and increasing its market share in the country.

Government retains grievance appellate panel plan in draft IT rules

The central government will go ahead with its contentious proposal to appoint a grievance appellate committee to decide on user complaints against social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. The ministry for electronics and information technology will also insist that these platforms address complaints of serious nature, such as those related to child sexual abuse material or nudity, within the stipulated shorter timelines of 24 and 36 hours.

Why it’s important: The proposed grievance redressal committee has faced a pushback from the industry, which has instead suggested a self-regulated industry body.

Telecom operators likely to spend $2.5 billion on optical fibre to offer 5G services

Makers of optical fibre cables are readying to meet a manifold increase in business, which include increased demand from global markets and from fiber-to-the home fixed broadband. Telcos estimate that they will be spending anything between $1.5- 2.5 billion in India on optical fibre cables in the next 3-4 years.

Why it’s important: The industry believes there is enough capacity available to meet the increase in demand. It hopes to grab a larger share of the global market as well because most of the investments required for expansion have already been made.