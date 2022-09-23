#1. Rupee hits new low, stocks rattled on hawkish stance by UD Fed

The rupee plunged more than one percentage point to a new low of 80.87 to the dollar Thursday, a day after the US Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates with a hawkish stance. Stocks fell stocks fell for the second consecutive day, with Nifty and Sensex declining by 0.5 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively, tracking the decline in global markets after the Fed stuck to its rate-tightening policy to tame inflation.

Why it’s important: Rising US interest rates make dollar assets more attractive, bringing back fears of overseas capital outflows from India and other emerging markets. Markets are expected to remain choppy.

#2. Market regulator may need higher disclosures for IPOs of new-age companies

The Securities and Exchange Board of India may strengthen disclosure requirements for initial public offerings of new-age companies. The decision could be taken at its board meeting on September 30. There is likely to be an amendment in the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations to mandate companies to provide a detailed explanation of how they price their IPOs, compare pricing to pre-IPO share sales, and disclose all the presentations made to pre-IPO investors.

Why it’s important: The regulator has faced criticism after the meltdown in shares of new-age companies such as Zomato, Paytm and Policy Bazaar. It is pressing for more disclosures and transparency, which is likely to benefit investors.

#3. Shares of Fortis plunge after Supreme Court stops open offer

The Supreme Court has ordered a forensic audit of the share sale in Fortis Healthcare in 2018 and refused to allow the open offer from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare to proceed, triggering a rout in Fortis’s stock. The court also sent Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, ex-owners of Fortis Healthcare, to six months in jail on charges of contempt of court. The ruling sent the Fortis share plummeting by 20 percent, it steepest daily decline since January 2008. It later partly recovered the losses, ending trading lower by 14.75 percent.

Why it’s important: The top court said the matter of stake sale has been sent to the high court since it has already been hearing it. Fortis said it is seeking legal advice.

#4. Vodafone Idea may benefit from proposed fee and penalty waiver

Distressed telecom operator Vodafone Idea could be a beneficiary of some of the proposed telecom reforms on waivers on fees, charges, and penalties, and writing off payments that run into default. The government has released the draft Indian Telecommunications Bill, 2022, simplifying norms for mergers and acquisitions and permitting relief, write-off, or deferment of dues in cases of payment default under extraordinary circumstances.

Why it’s important: Vodafone Idea is facing trouble finalizing deals for 5G equipment supplies and tower tenancies as vendors want the cash-strapped firm to clear 4G-related dues and provide advance payments for fresh contracts. The relief from new policy will give it some elbow room to maneuver.

#5. SoftBank slashes valuation of IPO-bound Oyo by 20 percent to $2.7 billion

SoftBank has cut the valuation of Oyo Hotels by more than 20 percent as the start-up prepares for an initial public offering. The Japanese investor, the largest shareholder, cut its estimated value for Oyo to $2.7 billion in the June quarter from an earlier $3.4 billion, after benchmarking it against peers with similar operations. The hotel booking company had reached a valuation of $10 billion in a 2019 funding round.

Why it’s important: The drop in valuation by its biggest backer could hurt the IPO plans of Oyo, which has been planning a stock market debut after cost rationalization and recovery in travel post the pandemic helped it to reduce losses.

#6. Festive sales kick in early for malls and lifestyle, apparel retailers

Clothing and lifestyle retailers as well as malls have said they are seeing a record growth in sales in the past few weeks. They and expect demand at a decadal high during the festive season starting with Navratri next week. Dussehra and Diwali have historically been an occasion for selling full-priced merchandise and most firms don’t offer discounts on new collections and products. Robust sales will bolster their bottomlines.

Why it’s important: Positive consumer sentiment and fresh merchandise is driving sales, which has been subdued for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. Discretionary spendings were hit the hardest during that time but now seems to be recovering.

#7. Travel booking revive ahead of festive season as Covid shock recedes

Travel sentiment is at a record high and people are likely to celebrate the festive and winter holiday seasons like they used to do in the pre-pandemic days, going by advance booking trends, according to executives at travel and hospitality companies. This festive travel season will hopefully see one of the highest spikes in bookings since the pandemic struck, they said.

Why it’s important: Travel and hospitality industry was badly impacted due to the Covid pandemic, with many businesses shutting shop. A revival in the sector that is one of the biggest employers in the country will help also help in the overall economic growth.

#8. Government provides exemption to loss-making firms from mandatory CSR spending

Companies making losses in the preceding financial year will be exempted from undertaking corporate social responsibility activity that year if they were eligible for CSR due to their net profit, according to the latest government notification. They will however have to spend the carry forward or unspent CSR obligation of the previous year.

Why it’s important: Prior to these new rules, companies with losses in the preceding financial year had to undertake CSR activity in the current financial year if they had reported profits of over Rs 5 crore in any of the previous three financial years. The modified norms will provide them with some relief.

#9. India’s trade policy looks at free trade deal with the US in five years

The US will be among key trading partners with whom India will seek to strike free trade agreements over the next five years to boost its share of exports in global trade to 3 percent by 2027 from 2.1 percent at present. It is part of vision for the five-year foreign trade policy 2022-27, which is likely to be released on September 30.

Why it’s important: The US is currently not in discussion with India on a free trade agreement. If there are indeed talks, India would adopt an accommodative approach in various areas of interest on the principle of reciprocity.

#10. Digital economy could be at risk on inclusion of OTT platforms in telecom bill

The expanded definition of telecom services in the draft telecom Bill, including over-the-top platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram and Google Meet, may harm the digital economy and user privacy in India, experts said. The draft legislation empowers the government to direct service providers to intercept, detain and disclose messages sent through these channels in the case of an emergency or in the interest of public safety.

Why it’s important: The proposed rules may pose a challenge to the digital space in India as discretionary powers without checks and balances can have adverse implications for consumers, reducing trust and usage.