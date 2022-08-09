Indian stock markets at four-month high despite valuation concerns

Equity markets have hit their highest in nearly four months as foreign investors returned and commodity prices fell. The benchmark Sensex gained 0.8 percent to close at 58,853 points yesterday, its highest closing since April 11. The 50-share Nifty rose 0.7 percent. In the past 17 trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty have ended with losses only on three occasions of less than 1 percent each.

Why it’s important: The continuing rebound from the lows in June shows no signs of ending because overseas investors are again bringing in money, although there are concerns that some sectors and stocks are now overvalued.

Banks may seek relief from RBI on mark-to-market losses

Indian lenders will again ask the Reserve Bank of India to allow them to spread provisions toward mark-to-market losses over several quarters after a sharp hit in the June quarter. The central bank had turned down a similar demand by banks in June. Alternatively, banks could ask that provisions for such losses be housed under provisions and contingencies after operating profits are estimated.

Why it’s important: The banks maintain that the relaxations will give a fairer estimate of operating performance and help them avoid fluctuations in operating profits if the notional losses are not considered, as they are under current norms.

Amazon in talks to acquire majority stake in Ecom Express

Amazon is in initial talks to purchase more than 51 percent in logistics unicorn Ecom Express for $500-600 million, as the online retailer aims to build an in-house logistics division to catch up with its rivals. Ecom Express is already a delivery partner of Amazon India, which does not have its own logistics division.

Why it’s important: India’s online retail logistics market is quite lucrative and is expected to grow at an average yearly pace of 24 percent in the next few years. Amazon does not want to be left behind as rivals Jio Mart and Flipkart have their in-house supply chain units.

Inflows into equity funds slump over 40% on profit booking

Investments in open-ended stock mutual funds declined 43 percent in July to Rs 8,898 crore as some investors used the current rebound in stocks to book profits amid concerns about persistently high inflation and hikes in policy interest rates.

Why it’s important: India’s equity mutual funds have been recording high net inflows for about a year and a half, but investments are tapering for the past three months. It might be just a blip as the country’s economic recovery gains momentum.

India may ask cheap Chinese cellphone makers to exit local market

The central government is devising ways to revive the domestic mobile device industry as Chinese firms have grabbed a large chunk of the handset market. The idea is to minimize competition from Chinese mobile phone firms in the entry level, or sub-Rs 10,000 category, a government official has said.

Why it’s important: There’s a growing consensus in government circles that the lower end of the cellphone market should be reserved only for the domestic firms. It is part of the plan to create Indian champions, a key objective in the production-linked incentive scheme.

Passenger vehicle sales could beat record estimates in 2022

India’s passenger vehicle sales in 2022 are expected to be about a quarter of a million units more than the initial projections, which were already record projections. Sales of cars, utility vehicles and vans this year are now expected to be 3.6-3.7 million units, 17-20 percent higher than sales in 2021.

Why it’s important: Improving component supplies and new bookings ahead of the festive season despite high inflation and increasing interest rates have resulted in upbeat sentiments in the auto sector, a leading indicator of the country’s economic health.

Green energy will be crown jewel of Reliance Industries within this decade

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has said the conglomerate’s investments in green energy will replicate the success it achieved in telecom. It will make India the most affordable destination for green energy globally within seven years. “This new growth engine holds great promise to outshine all our existing growth engines in just 5-7 years,” Ambani said in a statement to shareholders.

Why it’s important: Reliance has made its green pivot by announcing a massive investment of Rs 70,000 crore over three years. Its aggressive plans are similar to its telecom strategy that saw the conglomerate achieve pole position in just three years.

Uber says India business will soon start turning in profits

Uber Technologies expects India to soon become a fast-growing and profitable market, backed by robust demand and low penetration of ride-hailing services. Pradeep Parameswaran, Uber’s regional general manager for the Asia-Pacific region, also dismissed reports about possibly exiting India or merging with competitor Ola.

Why it’s important: Uber for the first time in the June quarter posted positive cash flows in its global operations. In India, it will have to work on improving service quality amid rising driver discontent.

Bharti Airtel’s profits surge over five times, revenue up 22%

Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit jumped over 5.6 times year-on-year to Rs 1,607 crore in the June quarter, led by strong revenue growth and more 4G customers. Consolidated revenue rose 22.2 percent to Rs 32,805 crore. Average revenue per user grew 2.8 percent sequentially and by over 25.3 percent on an annualized basis.

Why it’s important: The results will improve the mood at the telecom operator that is set to introduce 5G services later this month.

Tech downturn causes SoftBank to post record losses of $23 billion

Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group has reported a record quarterly loss of more than $23 billion after its Vision Fund investments suffered from a global selloff in technology shares. The loss was almost double the previous record set just three months earlier in the March quarter.

: The weak results of SoftBank, which has significant presence among Indian tech start-ups, reflect the recent worldwide fall in technology shares due to hikes in interest rates and China’s crackdown on tech companies.