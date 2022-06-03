Indirect tax collection may fall short of target: Revenue secretary

The government expects indirect tax collection to be lower than the budget estimate of Rs 13.38 trillion in the 2022-23 financial year, despite prospects of robust revenues from goods and services tax, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj has said. It could see a shortfall of about Rs 1.5 trillion.

Why it’s important: Indirect tax collection could miss the budget target due to cuts in excise duty to tame retail oil prices and exempted customs duties on items such as sunflower and soybean oil to rein in consumer inflation.

India’s trade deficit widens to record $23.3 billion on higher oil bill

India´s trade deficit expanded to a record $23.33 billion in May as imports grew at a faster pace compared to exports, preliminary data released by the commerce ministry showed. The previous highest monthly trade deficit was $22.91 billion in November last year and stood at $6.28 billion in May last year. Imports surged 56.14 percent to $60.62 billion in May.

Why it’s important: The sharply higher crude oil prices due to the war in eastern Europe has started impacting the country’s import bill. The share of petroleum products in India’s total imports was 30 percent in May, growing 91.6 percent to $18.1 billion on an annualized basis.

Chinese directors for local firms must get home ministry approval

Chinese and Hong Kong nationals appointed as directors on boards of Indian companies will need security clearance from the home ministry, a notification on June 1 said, along with people from nations that share a land border with India. This will impact Chinese manufacturing companies that have subsidiaries in India and China, or Hong Kong-based equities or venture funds that have invested in startups in India.

Why it’s important: The move by the corporate affairs ministry is aimed at stopping Chinese firms taking backdoor entry of Indian companies.

Reliance and Apollo Global close to making offer for Boots drugstores

Reliance Industries and Apollo Global Management are likely to make a binding offer as early as Friday for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s international chemist and drugstore units, known as Boots. Economic Times reported in April 27 that Reliance and Apollo are teaming up for the Boots stops.

Why it’s important: The Boots drugstore chain, well-known in the UK, was put up on sale in December last year. At around GBP 5 billion, it could arguably be Reliance’s largest cross-border acquisition till date.

Cement leader UltraTech readies Rs 129 billion capex to add capacity

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest maker of cement, will spend Rs 128.66 billion to add 22.6 million tons per annum capacity, just weeks after the Aditya Birla group flagship lost the race to acquire Holcim India cement assets to the Adani group, which is set to be the second largest player in the sector.

Why it’s important: The hurry to expand capacity comes on the back of the government’s plans to spend a record Rs 7.50 trillion this financial year to build roads and ports to boost growth, increasing demand for cement. The 2024 general elections is also expected to boost demand as government’s announce new projects.

Demand for non-bank loans from edtech companies shrinks

The rapid expansion of India’s edtech sector in the past two years is cooling off, with startups seeking fewer student loans from non-bank lenders who are also turning tepid to the sector. Edtech startups typically tie up with non-bank lenders to provide interest-free loans for students.

Why it’s important: The reopening of schools post the pandemic and falling investor interest have dampened spirits in the edtech sector. Some non-banking financial companies have also started avoiding the segment due to perceptions of higher risk.

China’s Tencent to join funding round at ShareChat with $100 million infusion

China’s Tencent Holdings is in discussions to join the ongoing funding round of ShareChat operated by Mohalla Tech. Tencent plans to invest $100 million in ShareChat through convertible notes.

Why it’s important: Social media platform ShareChat plans to fund the growth of its short video app Moj. It had in May raised $300 million from Google, Temasek and Times Internet at a valuation of about $5 billion.

Government proposed tweaking social media rules but withdraws draft

An official draft proposing changes to India’s technology and social media regulations, including the creation of one or more grievance appellate committees, was abruptly withdrawn on Thursday, hours after it had been made public. A revised set of rules would be uploaded later and the draft proposal of June 1 was taken down to make some changes.

Why it’s important: The volte-face by the ministry of electronics and IT on proposed changes came a year after the new rules, including several contentious clauses, came into force on May 26 last year. The ministry, while mooting the setting up of grievance appellate committees for social media users, said new oversight would provide an alternative to users who do not agree with the decisions of the in-house grievance officers of an internet intermediary.

Rising prices in India hit demand for FMCG and electronic goods

India’s fast-moving consumer goods market’s value growth fell 16.5 percent sequentially in May compared with April. Sales grew 33 percent compared to the May last year, according to Bizom, a sales automation firm that tracks 7.5 million retail stores. Even for electronics such as ACs and refrigerators, sales fell up to 15 percent in May on a sequential month comparison, industry executives said

Why it’s important: The numbers indicate reduced consumer spending on daily essentials due to rising prices across products. Persistently high inflation was bound to have an all-round negative impact.

India’s top billionaires contain cumulative losses mainly due to Ambani and Adani

India’s richest billionaires lost just 2.6 percent of their net worth in the first five months of 2022, even as the top global crop lost over 13 percent, according to a Mint analysis of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The better showing was due to the gains made by the two richest Indians, Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani. Others saw net worth erode. Just five of the 18 Indians listed in the top 500 globally made gains, rising 15 percent. The other 13 lost 19 percent.

Why it’s important: Although the wealth of the super wealthy expanded during the pandemic, stock market volatility and global headwinds in the past few months have slightly dented their net worth. Cumulative wealth erosion has been limited in India because there’s no stopping of Adani and Adani.