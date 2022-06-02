Don’t expect rise in cash reserve ratio: State Bank chief

There could be no further hike in the cash reserve ratio, the minimum amount of deposits banks mandatorily keep with the Reserve Bank, in the central bank’s upcoming policy review scheduled next week, according to Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, State Bank of India.

Why it’s important: To contain inflationary pressures in the economy, the central bank has already hiked the ratio 0.5 percentage point to 4.5 percent, sucking out liquidity worth Rs 870 billion. A further raise could impact loan growth.

GST collections strong at Rs 1.4 trillion, but decline 16% from April record

Gross GST revenue collected in May was Rs 1.4 trillion, 44 percent higher than the revenues in the same month last year but 16 percent less than in April, which had touched an all-time high of over Rs 1.67 trillion. The number for May pertains to the returns in April.

Why it’s important: The government is not too worried about the fall as collections typically for the first month of a financial year are lower than the last month of a fiscal year. That they crossed the Rs 1.4 trillion mark is significant.

Fiscal first quarter growth expected in double digits, but risks remain

Robust GST collections, healthy auto sales, growth in May in the purchasing managers’ index, and core sector data for April showed a pickup in economic activity in India. Economists expect double-digit growth in the June quarter, propelled by the low base in the same period last year.

Why it’s important: The optimistic prospects of economic expansion face risks from inflationary headwinds and monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank. Higher crude oil and commodity prices due to the Ukraine war could also play spoilsport.

Mittal family readies $2 billion credit line to buy Singtel stake

The Mittal family through promoter entities has sounded out about half a dozen investment banks to raise around $2 billion (about Rs 155 billion) via onshore or offshore credit lines. The funds will be used to buy a portion of Singapore Telecommunications’ holding in Airtel.

Why it’s important: Singtel has been a shareholder in Airtel since 2000. The Singapore company could sell stake worth $1-2 billion to the Indian promoter through sale of a mix of Bharti Telecom and Bharti Airtel shares.

Government may invite fresh bids to divest stake in Central Electronics

The central government is in favor of inviting fresh bids for the divestment of Central Electronics following discussions with the law ministry. Allegations of multiple lapses and suppression of facts against the winning bidder could compel a restart. The Centre will wait until July, when a case filed by employees of the state-owned firm on the matter is scheduled to be heard.

Why it’s important: The employees’ association of Central Electronics has moved Delhi High court, alleging that both bidders for the company were related companies, and there were anomalies in the process. The government has to ensure the process is fair and transparent.

Corporate profits up 28% in March quarter, but costs squeeze margins

A strong performance lead by banking raised profits of Indian companies by 28 percent in the March quarter as they pushed through price hikes. However, profit margins were squeezed because of soaring energy and raw material costs, with smaller companies bearing the brunt of cost increases.

Why it’s important: Although the impact of rising costs was relatively mild for large firms, smaller rivals bore most of the pain of high inflation as they lacked the power to pass on cost increases to consumers.

India may hold back on crypto policy despite consultation paper

India is unlikely to take a call to either ban or legalize cryptocurrencies in the near future and would rather wait for global consensus to emerge, a senior official has said. Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth earlier said that a consultation paper on virtual digital assets prepared after deliberation with domestic as well as multilateral institutions was almost ready for release.

Why it’s important: The views of virtual digital assets are divided within the government departments. The Reserve Bank has been in favor of a complete ban on crypto assets on account of the risk associated with it. Some regulations are needed as there are a large number of investors in cryptocurrencies in the country.

Income tax department seizes assets worth Rs 1.5 billion of fugitive tycoon Mehul Choksi

The income tax department has for the first time taken physical control of immovable assets worth over Rs 1.5 billion owned by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act. The department had earlier auctioned some of the assets of Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi, who are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 135 billion.

Why it’s important: Indian authorities would like to send a strong message to business promoters who commit financial crimes and then flee the country. Assets amounting to Rs 191.11 billion relating to fugitive economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi have already been attached.

High frequency data robust but analysts rerate growth prospects

A day after the government released provisional GDP estimates for 2021-22, high frequency indicators underlined the ongoing economic recovery in the Indian economy. However, a large number of analysts have either made a downward revision to growth forecasts for the current fiscal year, or highlighted downside risks to existing projections.

Why it’s important: The rerating by analysts hinge on the inflationary threat to medium-term growth and continuing weakness in the informal sector.

Automakers overcome pandemic woes as May sales beat 2019 levels

Auto firms appear to have put the challenges of Covid-19 behind them as sales surpassed 2019 levels in May. Maruti Suzuki India said its total wholesales in May stood at 161,413 units, 20 percent higher than in the corresponding period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. Other leading automakers like Hyundai and Mahindra also reports similar growth in sales.

: The rise in auto sale is good news for the Indian economy but supply chain constraints, high inflation and rising interest rates could impact demand.