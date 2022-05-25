Quad to invest $50 billion in infrastructure over 5 years in Indo-Pacific

The Quad nations — India, the US, Japan, and Australia — have agreed to invest more than $50 billion in the Indo-Pacific region over the next five years to bridge infrastructure gaps in a counter to China’s belt and road initiative.

Why it’s important: The infrastructure push is expected to bring tangible benefits to the region. Deepening cooperation is critical to driving productivity and prosperity in the region.

India removes import duty on edible oil, imposes cap on sugar exports

The Union government restricted sugar exports from 1 June and allowed duty-free imports of soybean and sunflower oil. The consumer affairs ministry said it will only allow exports of up to 10 million tons of sugar a year from next month. The finance ministry allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tons a year for crude soybean and sunflower oil, which comes into force on Wednesday and will be effective until March 2024.

Why it’s important: The fresh measures announced by the government aims to cool food inflation. These follow the ban on wheat exports. The announcements are expected to provide price stability.

Excise duty cut by central government on auto fuels may not tame inflation

India’s retail inflation is expected to remain uncomfortably high in the current fiscal year and may touch its highest annual number under the Narendra Modi government despite the Centre’s efforts to tame stubborn price pressure through tax cuts. A median of projections by eight brokerages puts inflation at 6.7 percent in 2022-23, sharply up from the previous year’s 5.5 percent.

Why it’s important: The estimated inflation would surpass even the pandemic-led high of 6.2 percent in 2020-21. The inflationary pressures from rising food prices, supply-chain disruptions, and passthrough of input costs are far from over.

Shares of Delhivery rise 10 percent on market debut

Delhivery surged 10 percent on its trading debut as investors piled into the shares of the SoftBank-backed logistics provider, shrugging off risks related to the Ukraine war, economic growth, and interest rates. Shares of Delhivery ended trading on Tuesday at Rs 537.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, valuing the company at Rs 389.23 billion ($5 billion).

Why it’s important: Delhivery’s IPO came a week after shares of LIC fell 8 percent on listing. The funds raised through the IPO will be utilized for growth initiatives, including acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

Holcim takes a $5 billion currency cover against Adani deal

Swiss cement maker Holcim has likely contracted more than $5 billion in derivative contracts with JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as a currency hedge against receivables from the sale of Ambuja Cements and ACC stakes to the Adani group to protect itself from currency volatility.

Why it’s important: These derivative bets of shorter maturities will cover the exchange rate risk on more than $5 billion when the acquisition by Adani is completed after regulatory approvals. The one-month volatility index has risen to 6.23 percent, reflecting the need to cover currency risk against any payables or receivables.

Retail sale of government bonds by Reserve Bank gets muted response

Retail investors purchased government bonds worth just Rs 9.6 million in the first six months of the Reserve Bank of India’s retail direct scheme that allows them to buy government debt papers directly.

Why it’s important: There is a gap in understanding among retail investors on not just government securities but the broader bond market. Other reasons for the tepid response include lack of tax incentives and inadequate awareness.

Public sector banks to pay Rs 80 billion dividend to government

State-run banks have paid good dividends to shareholders, many of them after a gap of nearly six years, as credit growth has accelerated, and asset quality has improved. The government is the biggest beneficiary of the payouts by the banks and is expected to net nearly Rs 80 billion.

Why it’s important: The dividends by the state-run banks will provide some relief to the government, which is struggling to generate resources amid higher spending on subsidies and tax cuts to cool inflation.

Auto and consumer durables firms to benefit from steel duty measures

The central government’s move to reduce import duty on some key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel and a levy on exports will provide relief for automakers and consumer durable firms.

Why it’s important: The government’s move is likely to cool down steel prices but is unlikely to boost demand in segments like small cars that have seen affordability taking a hit due to price hikes.

India to launch national green hydrogen mission in 2 months

The government plans to launch a green hydrogen mission in two months to take forward the green hydrogen policy announced in February. The mission is expected to announce a green hydrogen purchase obligation in fertilizer production and petroleum refining similar to renewable purchase obligations.

Why it’s important: India’s green hydrogen policy promises cheaper renewable power, fee waiver for interstate power transmission, land in renewable energy parks, and mega manufacturing zones to help industries transition from fossil fuels.

Tata group may abandon plans to enter India’s banking space

The Tata Group may have done a rethink on its banking business plans and not go ahead with it. The conglomerate had considered getting into banking through Tata Capital, its financial services arm, after a working group of the Reserve Bank of India in November 2020 recommended granting banking licenses to industrial houses.

Why it’s important: The restrictions and regulations that come with a banking license would lead to operational issues for the group and the costs could outweigh the benefits of having a bank.