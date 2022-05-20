Indian stocks dive to two-month low on US recession fears

India’s key stock gauges plummeted more than 2.6 percent, their worst fall in two months, following an overnight selloff on Wall Street after concerns intensified over a likely recession in the US led by inflationary pressures. The benchmark Sensex dropped 2.61 percent to 52,792.23 points and the 50-share Nifty fell 2. 65 percent to 15,809.40 points.

Why it’s important: The rout in equities wiped out Rs 6.7 trillion of investor wealth. India’s volatility index has spiked by 10 percent to 24.56, indicating higher risks of further declines in the near term.

Vegetable, fuel prices drove wholesale inflation in April

Cabbage, raw cotton, radish, and bitter gourd saw the highest wholesale inflation in April. Together with kerosene, liquid ammonia, aviation fuel, and natural gas, they drove wholesale price inflation to a record 15.08 percent in April. High wholesale inflation has impacted retail prices, driving consumer inflation to an eight-year high of 7.79 percent.

Why it’s important: The high inflation in the food and fuel basket is putting pressure on household budgets. They are likely to drive down consumption of discretionary goods such as mobile phones, leisure and travel.

GST Council decisions not binding on states: Supreme Court

The recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax Council are not binding on either the Union government or the states, the Supreme Court has said, rejecting the Centre’s argument that the structure of GST would crumble if the Council’s mandates were not treated as enforceable.

Why it’s important: To regard such decisions as binding would disrupt fiscal federalism, the top court said. The judgment might change the landscape of those GST provisions subject to judicial review.

Government to convert Vodafone Idea debt to equity next week

The central government will become the biggest shareholder of Vodafone Idea next week as it converts dues into a shareholding of about 33 percent. Vodafone Idea in January agreed to convert its dues of Rs 161.33 billion into equity as part of the financial relief package offered by the government.

Why it’s important: Vodafone Idea’s discussions with foreign investors to raise Rs 100 billion are likely to get a boost once the government becomes a shareholder. The fundraising is critical because India is preparing to roll out 5G services this year.

Apple to stop storing card information of Indian customers

Technology firm Apple has informed customers in India that it will no longer store their card information and will not be accepting payments made by debit cards and credit cards. The decision has been taken in view of the Reserve Bank of India card data storage guidelines, which kick in from July 1.

Why it’s important: Apple has asked India customers to add their UPI ID or use netbanking as alternative payment methods to avoid interruptions to subscriptions and other purchases. Apple customers can also add funds to their Apple ID balance to make payments.

Overseas investors from Mauritius may get relief on capital gains tax

Foreign investors from Mauritius are often denied capital gains tax relief on grounds that persons controlling the tax haven companies are based in other countries. This may change. One such attempt by the Income tax department was struck down by the Income tax Appellate Tribunal, a quasi-judicial authority, which ruled that beneficial ownership of the Mauritian entity cannot be linked to capital gains.

Why it’s important: The tribunal has held that India’s tax treaty with Mauritius does not require the beneficial ownership test to be met for capital gains tax exemption. A certificate of residence will be deemed sufficient.

Supreme Court declines to review judgement on Cyrus Mistry ouster

The Supreme Court has dismissed two petitions to review its judgement of March 9, 2020, upholding the removal of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons. It, however, agreed to consider removing certain adverse remarks made against him in the ruling. The two review petitions had been filed by Cyrus Investment and Sterling Investments, investment companies of the Mistry family.

Why it’s important: The apex court’s latest ruling puts an end to the controversy over the removal of Cyrus Mistry as head of the Tata conglomerate. The court said there were no grounds on which the decision could be reviewed. It had ruled in favor of Tatas in one of India’s bitterest boardroom battles.

Layoffs increase at startup companies as funding worries quicken

Falling valuations, slowing funding rounds, and faltering investor sentiment seem to have prompted many start-ups to lay off employees in a bid to conserve cash. The latest to do so was SoftBank-backed Cars24, a ecommerce platform for secondhand vehicles, which has laid off over 600 staff.

Why it’s important: The retrenchments are aimed at conserving cash as investor sentiment turns cautious and private funding faces a slowdown.

Uber increases fares, offers drivers more flexibility to raise incomes

Ride-hailing service Uber has hiked fares by 10-15 percent across cities in India to boost driver earnings amid soaring fuel prices, besides a series of measures like flexibility on payment and destination visibility aimed at making it easier for drivers to operate on the technology platform.

Why it’s important: Uber hopes these measures will damp down driver complaints on reduced earnings. The measures are likely to lead to higher income on each ride and drivers can choose trips based on the destination, which is contingent on a certain trip acceptance threshold.

Government seeks wheat export data to decide on ban

The central government has asked the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority to collect information from wheat exporters on how much of the cereal is being sold overseas. This will help it in deciding whether to continue with the export ban or introduce further relaxations.

Why it’s important: A supply crunch due to the Ukraine war and reduced harvests in the US and Australia has driven up wheat prices to record levels. India has limited wheat exports to contain rising prices and manage food security in the country after extreme heat reduced output.

Gaming industry on edge after ministerial panel proposes 28 percent GST

The gaming industry in India is in a fix after an empowered group of ministers unanimously proposed a flat 28 percent goods and services tax on its activities. Indian gaming companies and the body representing the industry had made representations on continuing the 18 percent rate, saying that this brought them at par with global players.

Why it’s important: Gaming is widely seen among lawmakers as akin to gambling. Higher taxes will put the brakes on growth in the gaming industry.