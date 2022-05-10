Rupee plunges to record low against dollar, stocks tumble

The rupee slumped to 77.46 against the dollar after hitting a record low of 77.52 in intraday trading because foreign investors continued to pull money from Indian assets as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Equities continued to face headwinds and both the benchmark Sensex, and the 50-share Nifty fell by 0.67 percent each.

Why it’s important: The rupee will be under pressure in the immediate future, experts said. It might breach 78 to a dollar by the end of this month.

LIC share sale oversubscribed almost three times despite market jitters

The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India, the biggest in India, saw 2.95 times more demand than the shares on offer on the final day of bidding, generating bids worth Rs 439.33 billion. The subscription was driven by domestic investors, mainly retail. The IPO saw 7.33 million applications from retail investors but got a lukewarm response from foreign portfolio investors.

Why it’s important: A successful LIC IPO share sale is important for the government’s asset sale targets. The IPO has also meant deeper participation of retail investors in the stock markets.

Holcim asset sale enters final leg with Adani and JSW as final contenders

The Holcim Group has begun negotiating a detailed share purchase agreement with two Indian contenders, the Adani and JSW groups, as the nearly $10 billion sale of Ambuja Cement and ACC approach the final leg of negotiations. The third likely contender, UltraTech, is also pushing to join the fray.

Why it’s important: The deal is expected to be completed by the end of May. With the purchased, the acquirer will become an important player in India’s fragmented but rapidly growing cement market.

VPN service providers face uncertain future due to new rules

Users of virtual private networks in India face disruptions, with providers such as Surfshark and NordVPN saying they are unlikely to be able to stick to a new security directive from the government. The directive to maintain personal data of users for five years and hand them over to the government when asked from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team will become effective at the end of June.

Why it’s important: India has more than 270 million VPN users, who use them to access company networks securely, remain anonymous, stay safe on public Wi-Fi networks, and get around internet restrictions. A disruption could have a ripple effect on many businesses.

UN panel working on new norms to tax digital companies

The United Nations’ tax committee, of which India is part, is developing a set of rules to tax digital services that will likely be distinct from global tax deals for large multinationals, including Google, Facebook, Netflix, and Microsoft. The committee is looking to absorb these rules in tax treaties multilaterally.

Why it’s important: Most digital behemoths have honed the practice of tax evasion to a fine art. There has been concerns in India and globally on this and a set of guidelines will help counter the evasion.

Packaged goods become smaller as companies factor in price rise

Companies that sell small packs of chips, biscuits, noodles, and salted snacks are reducing grammage to stay profitable. For firms such as Parle and Britannia, such packs comprise 40-50 percent of sales, driving volumes in rural markets and poor households. However, higher edible oil, sugar and wheat prices are forcing them to lower the grammage in the Rs 2 to Rs 10 packs.

Why it’s important: Companies are finding it difficult to sustain low prices due to soaring input costs. Increasing prices might dampen demand so they are reducing pack sizes instead.

Reliance Jio’s cash flow falls 82% on capex, working capital demands

Reliance Jio’s free cash flows have plunged 82 percent on an annualized basis in 2021-22, stung by a combination of higher-than-expected capex spends and a surge in working capital amid weaker-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter results, prompting a cut in valuations.

Why it’s important: The decline in valuation is likely to be temporary. The operator’s user base is expected to rise, largely at the expense of loss-making Vodafone Idea.

Government bets on mining to lead asset monetisation drive

After a good performance in 2021-22, the central government is sanguine about coal and mineral mining leading its asset monetisation drive in 2022-23. The government has fixed a target of Rs 332.81 billion coal and mineral mining since policy reforms have enabled greater private sector participation in the sector.

Why it’s important: Increased mining and natural resource extraction is seen as a natural corollary to India’s economic growth but has raised concerns over environmental impacts and long-term sustainability.

Adani Airport plans to raise overseas funds worth $250 million

Adani Airport Holdings, a unit of Adani Enterprises, has said that it is raising $250 million (Rs 19.5 billion) of overseas debt and will tap public capital markets for long-term capital.

Why it’s important: Adani Airports manages seven airports in the country and is building a new one at Navi Mumbai, which is expected to be India’s most expensive airport. Most of the growth of the conglomerate is fueled by borrowings.

Government may save Rs 90 billion in claims on export promotion schemes

The commerce ministry may save around Rs 90 billion out of the Rs 560 billion allocated to settle pending claims for merchandise and services exports under various export promotion schemes. While the allocation was made in 2021-22, so far around Rs 330 billion has been disbursed. The rest is expected to be settled in the current fiscal year.

Why it’s important: India’s exports have seen robust growth in the recent past. This aligns with the government’s aim of increased self-reliance.