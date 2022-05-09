Adani group leads race to acquire ACC, Ambuja Cements

The Adani group has taken the lead in the race to buy Switzerland-based Holcim’s India arms, Ambuja Cements and ACC, with a war chest of $13.5 billion for the deal. If Adani wins the race, it will jump to second position in India’s cement sector with a production capacity of 67 million tonnes per annum

Why it’s important: The acquisition will give Gautam Adani a substantial share in India’s cement market even as the government embarks on a massive Rs 7.5 trillion capex plan that is expected to boost demand for building materials and cement.

Government plans more InvITs under national monetisation pipeline

After the success of infrastructure investment trusts achieved by the National Highways Authority of India and PowerGrid, the central government is laying the groundwork for similar InvITs for railways, shipping, gas pipelines, and other sectors, as part of the Rs 6 trillion national monetisation pipeline. It is looking to launch a few more sector specific InvITs in the current fiscal year.

Why it’s important: Launching new InvITs might not be smooth sailing amid war in eastern Europe and its impact on global fund liquidity, and due to the central government’s not too encouraging experience with public-private partnership projects.

Ecommerce sales keep rising despite rebound in offline business

Consumers continue to buy online despite footfalls and sales recovering back to pre-Covid levels at offline markets and large retail stores, as per latest financial data of several top companies. India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail, reported 17 percent contribution from ecommerce sales to consumers and smaller shops compared to 10 percent a year ago, while online sales for Tata-owned Trent surged to 7 percent compared to 5 percent in 2020-21.

Why it’s important: Ease of buying on online platforms due to a convergence of technology and physical stores is primarily responsible for the business growth on ecommerce platforms. This is expected to continue, and consumer-facing firms will recalibrate their sales strategies accordingly.

Funds blocked in LIC IPO may impact other initial share sales

The popularity of LIC’s share sale, particularly among retail investors, could weigh on the subscription figures of three other issues that also close this week. Besides LIC, logistics startup Delhivery is another major IPO that aims to raise Rs 52.35 billion. The other two IPOs are mutual fund distributor Prudent Corporate Advisory Services (Rs 5.36 billion) and Venus Pipes and Tubes (Rs 1.65 billion).

Why it’s important: It is tough for those with limited investment corpus to decide on where to put in their money with so many options on offer. The established brand of LIC has an advantage compared with startups and new businesses.

Gig workers could be included in government’s health insurance programme

The National Health Authority plans to extend health insurance cover under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to gig workers earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 per month, and other such groups.

Why it’s important: The expansion of the scheme would spell more business for insurance companies. The authority has already asked for quotations from some insurers.

Frontrunning operations by local fund managers under SEBI scanner

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India is probing allegations of frontrunning and other irregularities against a host of domestic fund managers across the asset management industry. Last week, Axis Mutual Fund suspended two fund managers amid allegations of irregularities.

Why it’s important: The developments at Axis Mutual Fund have prompted the regulator to speed up investigations to ensure investors do not lose confidence in the Rs 39 trillion mutual fund industry in India.

New cybersecurity rules worry industry, experts

Industry and cybersecurity experts have expressed concerns regarding the new cybersecurity guidelines issued by CERT-In on April 28, which stipulate that all enterprises will have to report any cybersecurity incident to CERT-In within six hours and store all data for a fixed time. Currently it takes days, or even months, before enterprises realize they have been compromised, experts said.

Why it’s important: The concerns are about the practical aspects of implementing the new rules and the fine print on certain measures, although they are being widely seen as a step in the right direction.

Investments by mutual funds remain high despite market slide

Indian equity benchmarks have entered a technical correction by dropping more than 10 percent from their peak levels, but investment by domestic mutual funds remained undeterred in April. Domestic funds deployed Rs 223.71 billion in April, taking the tally of cumulative three-month inflows to a record Rs 735.5 billion in equities, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.

Why it’s important: The continued investments by domestic funds have been able to neutralise record selling by foreign investors to a significant extent.

NBFCs expect turnaround this year on rural loan disbursements

Non-banking financial companies expect a turnaround in loan disbursements this year, especially from rural areas. Credit growth for the shadow banking system saw a significant pickup in the early part of 2022-23 to 11.2 percent from 5.3 percent a year ago.

Why it’s important: Despite the expansion, credit growth could be muted in the near term as consumers remain cautious about spending, and lenders face increased costs because of inflation.

Small businesses to be affected more by interest rate hike

Since most of loans by small enterprises are linked to an external benchmark, there will be a higher impact of rising borrowing costs among them almost immediately as the Reserve Bank surprise 0.4 percent rate hike ripples through the banking system, experts said.

: The Indian economy sees a large contribution from small and medium enterprises and higher borrowing costs coupled with subdued demand due to inflation could impact their businesses in the immediate future.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes