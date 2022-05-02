GST collections in April touch record high of Rs 1.68 trillion

Revenue collections from the Goods and Revenue Tax touched a record high of Rs 1.68 trillion in April, going past the Rs 1.5 trillion mark for the first time since it was introduced in 2017. Revenues rose by 20 percent from the year earlier and were Rs 250 billion more than March collections.

Why it’s important: Measures taken to ensure compliance have started showing results. The higher collections also show that economic activity has revived in the country.

Gautam Adani lines up $4 billion for investments in healthcare

The conglomerate owned by Gautam Adani is planning massive investments in the healthcare sector and may acquire large hospitals, diagnostic chains, and offline and digital pharmacies, among other assets, to get a foothold in the sector.

Why it’s important: Adani has identified healthcare as a huge opportunity. There are several factors driving expansion in the sector, including low hospital beds per 1,000 persons, growing number of elderly people, a large middle-class population, and a surge in lifestyle diseases.

Auto sales in India impacted due to fresh shortage of chips

India’s automakers have struggled to grow sales in the first month of 2022-23 as a fresh scarcity of semiconductor chips has affected production. A surge of coronavirus infections in China led to lockdowns and shuttered factories, disrupting supply chains.

Why it’s important: The latest disruption increases the risk of a fourth consecutive year of contraction in volumes for automakers. The first two waves of COVID, which had triggered a semiconductor shortage, caused volumes to shrink in the previous three financial years.

Reliance looking to build mega land bank for solar parks

Reliance Industries is looking to build a mega land bank to set up renewable energy parks and projects. A land aggregation exercise is underway to set up solar power projects of 100 gigawatt by 2030.

Why it’s important: Reliance wants to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and unveiled a Rs 75,000 crore push into clean energy over three years in June last year, which includes setting up big factories to make solar modules.

India must not get trapped in stagflation, says Hindustan Unilever chief

India must ensure that it does not get trapped in stagflation, Hindustan Unilever managing director and chief executive Sanjiv Mehta has said. He urged the government to speed up the frontloading of the Rs 7.5 trillion earmarked in the national budget for capital expenditure.

Why it’s important: As inflation remains high in the country and growth shows early signs of slowdown, stagflation is a real possibility. Private consumption and private capital expenditure need to improve and the government can provide the initial push.

Bodhi Tree to invest Rs 4,500 crore in Allen Career Institute

After Reliance and Viacom18, Bodhi Tree Systems, a platform of James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, has announced a $600 million (over Rs 4,500 crore) investment in a strategic partnership with Allen Career Institute to build India's biggest test-prep company. The transaction is expected to close within three months.

Why it’s important: Coaching institutes to prepare students for competitive examinations in India are a rapidly growing business. The test prep firms have expanded their footprint through online classes during the pandemic and look to grow further.

Biocon Biologics may close $3.34 billion Viatris deal in fiscal first quarter

Biocon Biologics can close the transaction of $3.34 billion Viatris' biosimilar business acquisition as early as this quarter, subject to regulatory approvals. In one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an Indian pharmaceutical company, Biocon Biologics in March entered into an agreement to acquire the biosimilars assets of Viatris.

Why it’s important: The acquisition will give Biocon access to Viatris' global commercial infrastructure in developed and emerging markets. Viatris’ global biosimilars business has an estimated revenue of $875 million.

Power shortage hurts sales of frozen foods and medicines

India’s worst power shortage in over six years has been leading to loss of sales momentum of summer products such as ice creams, soft drinks and frozen foods, and medicines in some cases, over the past one week. Household demand is being impacted, and neighbourhood retailers are unable to stock inventories.

Why it’s important: The unusually hot summer has led to high power demand leading to outages. Smaller retailers are understandably refusing to hold inventories of frozen or cold products since they don’t have adequate power backups to take care of long power cuts.

Government may slash import levy on edible oil to cool prices

The central government is considering reducing the cess on edible oil imports to soften a spike in prices following the recent Indonesian ban on shipments of crude palm oil, which account for nearly half of India’s imports of the commodity.

Why it’s important: A rise in the price of edible oil is stoking retail inflation that has impacted household budgets. Prices of edible oil could almost double if alternative sources are not found.

ISMC Analog Fab to invest Rs 22,900 crore to build semiconductor factory

International semiconductor consortium ISMC Analog Fab will invest Rs 22,900 crore ($3 billion) in Karnataka to set up a chip manufacturing plant. Israel-based ISMC has requested 150 acres of land in Mysuru’s Kochanahalli Industrial Area. It will be one of India’s first and largest semiconductor fab units under the central government’s Indian Semiconductor Mission.

: The project is expected to generate more than 1,500 direct and 10,000 indirect employment opportunities. The development of ancillary semiconductor ecosystem is expected to have significant multiplier effect.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes