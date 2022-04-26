Bears take control as China COVID fears grip markets

Indian equities declined more than one percent for the second consecutive trading session amid a global selloff led by Chinese stocks over fears about rising COVID cases in that country. The benchmark Sensex fell 1.08 percent to close at 56,579.89 points and the 50-share Nifty declined 1.27 percent to 16,953.95 points.

Why it’s important: China’s zero COVID policy has led to stringent lockdowns as cases rise, which has severely impacted economic activity. If the world’s second largest economy sneezes, the world will surely catch a cold. The Volatility Index has risen 15.8 percent as traders see risks to the markets in the near term.

Twitter agrees to $44 billion cash takeover by Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has agreed to purchase social media firm Twitter for $44 billion. The details of the deal are being worked out. Twitter shares rose more than five percent premarket on Monday. Investors will receive $54.20 for each Twitter share they own.

Why it’s important: The buyout has been nothing short of dramatic, with heavy Twitter user Musk emerging as a votary of freer speech. He had earlier said the company should be taken private to enable nimbler changes for more efficient operations.

LIC IPO may launch on May 4, sees huge interest from anchor investors

The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India will meet Tuesday to decide on the launch date for the initial public offering. The share sale is likely to be from May 4 to 9. The IPO has reportedly received Rs 13,000 crore worth of investment commitments from anchor investors.

Why it’s important: India’s largest initial share sale has been trimmed to 3.5 percent of the stock, lower than the five percent minimum stipulated by the market regulator. The insurer’s improved financials and robust demand from anchor investors may help the government attract investors although the actual subscription may depend on the discount anticipated by various classes of retail investors.

Bond yields decline the most in 19 months on lower crude oil prices

The yield on the 10-year government bond slumped the most since September 2020 as traders rushed to cover short positions amid a drop in crude oil prices and US treasury yields. The yield fell by 12 basis points to 7.04 percent at the end of trading on Monday. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Why it’s important: Bond markets are expected to remain volatile as investors are cagey about the heavy supply hitting the market this year due to high spending planned by the government.

Future Retail’s insolvency resolution stuck in legal tussles

The fate of Future Retail is still stuck in a legal quagmire as creditors are set to fight it out in the insolvency tribunal amid a pending arbitration in Singapore, a case in the Supreme Court and another pending in the debt recovery tribunal.

Why it’s important: A proposal by Reliance Industries to buy the Future group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses was rejected by the banks as Reliance slashed the deal value. It is unclear if Reliance will submit a resolution plan if Future enters insolvency proceedings.

Company database held by corporate affairs ministry could be monetised

The corporate affairs ministry is looking to monetise the massive database of firms operating in India, which is now available to users through the MCA21 portal on payment of Rs 100 per company. The ministry has held meetings with credit raters, which currently rely on official data sourced from third parties, to evaluate the possibility.

Why it’s important: The ministry is revamping MCA21, which will help in quicker data analysis of over 1.4 million active firms and over 220,000 limited-liability partnerships.

FMCG firms stare at higher costs after Indonesian ban on palm oil exports

Prices of household consumables like biscuits and noodles could rise by at least 8-10 percent if Indonesia goes ahead with ban on crude palm oil exports from April 28. About 60 percent of India’s palm oil demand is met through imports. Palm and its derivatives account for over 20 percent of input costs of consumer companies.

Why it’s important: FMCG firms are expected to face margin pressure. Persistently high retail inflation in the country could rise even further, hurting household budgets.

Ecommerce firm FirstCry plans $1 billion IPO, to seek regulatory nod

Ecommerce firm FirstCry is going ahead with its $1 billion IPO and will file draft papers next month. The online retailer, backed by SoftBank and Premji Invest, was considering a $600-700 million IPO, but has decided to increase the offer size to as much as $1 billion.

Why it’s important: Although some top-tier startups are delaying their IPO plans amid market uncertainty, FirstCry is betting sentiment will improve in the latter part of the year.

India, European Union to set up trade and technology council

India and the European Union have agreed to establish a trade and technology council, which will be a strategic mechanism to address the challenges of ensuring trusted technology and security in the wake of rapid geopolitical changes, a move that is expected to deepen their strategic relationship.

Why it’s important: Such a council will be the first for India with any of its partners and the second for the European Union. The council will provide the necessary structure to operationalise political decisions, and coordinate technical work.

Government rushes to supply coal to power plants as demand soars

The central government ministers of power and railways have held a meeting to devise strategies for increasing coal supplies to power generation companies to meet the rising power demand amid looming coal shortages.

Why it’s important: Summer temperatures are soaring in large parts of India, which has spiked demand for electricity. The coal supply chain has become rickety and needs to be strengthened.