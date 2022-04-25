Reliance, L&T buy government bonds to arrest surge in yields

Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro have purchased government bonds for as much as Rs 11,000 crore in the past week from the secondary market. Sovereign papers maturing in five to 13 years have likely changed hands.

Why it’s important: The purchases have helped cool rising bond yields, which will aid the finance ministry’s record borrowing plan in the current financial year. The two firms are likely seeking to earn higher rates than traditional avenues like fixed deposits.

Early bird results indicate corporate sector slowdown

Early bird results for the March quarter hint at a slowdown in corporate sector growth in the upcoming quarters. The combined net sales of the 81 early bird companies rose 15.1 percent on an annualised basis, less than the 15.9 percent expansion in the fiscal third quarter, according to a Business Standard analysis of 70 firms that have posted results.

Why it’s important: The slowdown could be much stronger for the domestic market-focused companies including banking, finance, and insurance. Companies continue to face margin pressure because of faster growth in operating expenses.

Companies to slow capital expenditure plans on likely interest rate hike

Impending rate hikes as input costs rise sharply are expected to force corporates to go slow on expansion plans to conserve cash. Companies with weaker balance sheets are likely to redraw spending plans.

Why it’s important: Corporate India is bracing for higher borrowing costs. Mid-cap companies, facing the brunt of rising raw material prices, are the most vulnerable to the anticipated monetary tightening cycle.

Future’s creditors may pursue insolvency for the business group

The Future group’s lenders will pursue group insolvency after the deal to sell assets to Reliance Industries collapsed. Recovery could be less than 10 percent. The total loans of Future group companies stood at Rs 28,921 crore on January 31. The majority of this is by Future Retail and Future Enterprises.

Why it’s important: The businesses of the Future Group entities are interdependent, so a holistic resolution makes sense, experts said. Bank of India, Future Retail’s lead lender, has filed a petition seeking insolvency proceedings on April 21. Lenders will pursue the same route for the other defaulting group companies.

Kumar Mangalam Birla may bid for cement makers ACC and Ambuja

Kumar Mangalam Birla is exploring ways to bid for Holcim’s India cement assets on the block by competing with JSW’s Sajjan Jindal and Gautam Adani. Birla’s flagship UltraTech’s capacity, combined with that of Ambuja Cement and ACC, the two listed arms of the Holcim Group in India, would dominate market share in some states.

Why it’s important: Since UltraTech is the leading cement maker in India, any bid from it will face scrutiny from India’s antitrust watchdog. The Competition Commission of India in 2015-16 asked Lafarge to sell 11 million tonne per annum capacity in eastern India as a remedy to local market dominance.

Vehicle fires force Ola to recall 1,441 electric scooters

Ola Electric has become the latest electric scooter maker to have started an exercise of recalling a specific batch of its model after a warning from the government. Transport minister Nitin Gadkari had advised electric vehicle companies last week to act responsibly by identifying and recalling defective batches without waiting for orders or guidelines from the ministry.

Why it’s important: Ola Electric is the third e-scooter maker to start recall after several fires were reported across India in electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries. Unless immediate correction is done, demand for electric vehicles might decline, affecting India’s electric transition plans.

India’s economy is on the path to recovery, shows tracker

The Indian economy has posted modest gains in March despite the adverse impact from the Ukraine war, according to Mint’s monthly macro tracker. Seven of the 16 high-frequency indicators in the tracker were in the green zone in March, marking best performance since September last year.

Why it’s important: As India’s economy recovers from the pandemic, it faces challenges from surging global commodity prices and disruption to supply chains. While some high-frequency indicators have shown such changes, the tracker will reflect the flux seen in April only when it is updated in May.

Shadow banks likely to apply for credit card licences

The latest decision by the Reserve Bank of India to allow non-banking finance companies to offer credit cards without a banking partner could spark a scramble for these licences, although only a few are expected to make the cut.

Why it’s important: Credit cards are a lucrative business where returns are high. Moreover, the Indian market is underpenetrated.

LIC’s valuation based on global peers, prospects of returns

The market valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India has been pegged at Rs 6 lakh crore after accounting for the market value of global insurers, and growth prospects of LIC's return on embedded value, government officials said.

Why it’s important: The board of India’s largest insurer has trimmed the issue size of its initial public offering from five to 3.5 percent at Rs 21,000 crore. The government will keep the option to increase the issue size by another 1.5 per cent based on demand.

Fertiliser subsidy bill may rise to Rs 2.3 lakh crore in 2022-23

Fertiliser subsidy for the current fiscal could be as high as Rs 2.10-2.30 lakh crore because of high commodity and crude oil prices due to the war in eastern Europe. It will be the highest-ever spending on fertiliser subsidy in a year by a considerable margin. The budget estimate is Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: Significantly higher cost of fertilisers will strain government finances. Fertiliser demand is expected to be robust in the summer cropping season on hopes of a good monsoon.