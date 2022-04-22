Indian equities advance for second straight day, mood remains uneasy

Benchmark stock indices logged gains for the second consecutive day, mirroring overnight advances in US markets. Overseas investors slowed selling relative to the previous three trading sessions. The Sensex closed at 57,911.68 points, a rise of 1.53 percent, and the Nifty ended at 17,392.60 points, up 1.49 percent. Both indices had risen 1 percent in the previous trading session after declining almost 5 percent in the previous five days till Tuesday.

Why it’s important: The stock market is expected to remain volatile, as analysts said the mood was uneasy. The decline in the Volatility Index below 18 might not reflect the underlying nervous mood, they said. The measure of near-term risks to the market slipped 4. 4 percent to 17.85.

Future creditors reject Reliance deal over lower valuation

The top lenders to debt-laden Future Group have rejected a proposal to sell its retail, wholesale, and logistics assets to Reliance Retail Ventures after the latter cut the deal value in a surprise move. Bankers cited uncertainty over the entire proposition for rejecting the proposal.

Why it’s important: Lenders are scrambling to recover dues from the Kishore Biyani-led retailer. Reliance wants to negotiate a cheaper deal because has already taken over several Future Retail stores.

Niti Aayog rolls out first-ever battery swapping policy for faster EV adoption

Amid frequent incidents of e-vehicles catching fire, the Niti Aayog has released the country first draft policy on battery-swapping for electric two- and three-wheelers. The government’s think tank wants lowering prices of electric vehicles, hastening adoption of battery-powered vehicles, addressing anomalies in indirect tax rates for batteries, EV supply equipment, and e-vehicles, and enhancing safety and performance of advanced cell chemistry.

Why it’s important: The battery swapping policy is aimed at providing a boost to India’s transition to green mobility. The Niti Aayog has invited stakeholder feedback on the draft policy by June 5.

LIC’s share sale offer on May 2 could be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore

The size of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial public offering may be cut to Rs 21,000 crore. The IPO, set to hit the market on May 2, may come with a green shoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in LIC.

Why it’s important: The insurance giant’s valuation could be reduced to just Rs 6 lakh crore, which will be 1.1 times its embedded value of Rs 5.4 lakh crore. The IPO has been delayed due to adverse market conditions.

India slips to third position among emerging markets

India slid down to the third rank in the emerging markets league table in March as the Russia-Ukraine war weighed on the country’s performance, according to Mint’s monthly EM tracker, which considers seven high-frequency indicators across 10 large emerging markets to assess India’s relative position in the league table.

Why it’s important: The war in eastern Europe is adding to inflationary pressures in India, weakening the currency and sending stock prices lower.

MuSigma founder to buy out Sequoia and other investors

Dhiraj Rajaram, founder of artificial intelligence and data analytics business MuSigma, is set to raise about $220 million in offshore debt at an interest rate of about 4 percent to buy out Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic, and over 14 angel investors. This will raise Rajaram’s stake to about 85 percent from 51.6 percent in 2016.

Why it’s important: MuSigma, founded in 2004, was last valued at some $1.5 billion, which remains largely unchanged at the current deal values. However, is a turnaround of sorts after a brief period of turmoil in 2016 when founders Rajaram and Ambiga Subramanian separated.

Corporates go slow on work from office on COVID resurgence

As COVID-19 infections rise in some parts of the country again, India Inc has adopted a wait and watch approach vis-à-vis work models for the time being. Some may even mandate work from home again till the rise in infections subsides.

Why it’s important: Many companies had started asking employees to attend office as the pandemic seemed to be receding. The resurgence will force them to rethink. Whatever the short term outcome, the hybrid work model is not going away soon.

Amazon buys reseller Glowroad to begin social commerce foray

Amazon India has acquired women-focused social commerce startup Glowroad to get a foothold into this segment where newer players have emerged over the past few years. Amazon has acquired the startup in an all-cash deal. Glowroad, which is backed by venture capital fund Accel and Vertex Ventures, among others, has been last valued at around $75 million.

Why it’s important: Social commerce, where sellers use platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook to sell their wares, seems to be gaining rapid traction in India. Amazon wants a share of the growing pie.

CBI to file FIR against Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal

The Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to soon file a first information report against Jet Airways promoter Naresh Goyal and his close aides for allegedly defrauding banks and misappropriating loans sanctioned by them. This follows an internal preliminary enquiry.

Why it’s important: This could be the beginning of renewed troubles for Goyal. The CBI action may give fresh impetus to the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating Goyal, his wife Anita and their close aides over money laundering allegations.

Reserve Bank tightens debit, credit card rules

The Reserve Bank of India has overhauled rules for issuing credit and debit cards. Banks that issue or upgrade cards without prior consent of the customer will be penalized, the regulator has said. It has also opened a window for non-banking finance companies to issue credit cards with prior approval.

The incidence of issuing or upgrading cards to customers without their explicit instructions have been rising in country in the past few years. The new rules will put a stop to that.





